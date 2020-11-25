Over the past eight months members of Amery’s City Council have heard comments from residents on both sides of the mask debate. With numbers rising, members of the council discussed Mayor Isakson’s Mask Proclamation at the most recent Public Safety committee meeting. The proclamation was then made the following night at a full meeting of the City Council.
After Isakson read his intended proclamation to members of the Public Safety committee Tuesday, council member Julie Riemenschneider said, “I think it is about time we do something like this.” She said she had received several emails from community members asking the council to take a stand on the mask matter.
“We probably should have done it long ago,” she said. With that, Riemenschneider made the motion to bring the proclamation to the full board.
Council member Eric Elkin seconded the motion and asked for some discussion to be had.
He asked, “What exactly does a proclamation do that hasn’t already been done? Does it do anything besides saying it is a good idea?”
Riemenschneider replied, “It doesn’t really have teeth in it and I am not sure we can do that.”
“There are communities that have passed ordinances, which is something that has teeth in it,” Elkin said.
Riemenschneider said, “The reality of it is how are you going to enforce that?”
Elkin asked,”What is the intent? Are we trying to protect the people of the community or are we not going to do something because it is too hard?”
Isakson said, “The intent I believe, is to keep hammering out to people that this is important. The more they hear it, maybe the more they will pay attention and follow these recommendations.”
Patty Bjorklund, City Administrator / City Clerk-Treasurer, said, “If we have an ordinance, we are going to have to be really diligent about making sure our police are going out there and fining everyone who is not wearing a mask. There are a lot of instances where people should be wearing a mask and there are other instances where people can’t.”
She said there would have to be a schedule of fees set up with fines as ordinances are laws.
“I understand those things. It’s good to be resolved to support those positions. When we are out in the community, we need to support the businesses that do that. We need to pay attention to the health professionals who are telling us it is important and I guess I just wanted to make sure we are highlighting that enough. Another resolution is just like saying today is ‘Butter Day’ in Amery; it doesn’t do much,” said Elkin.
Bjorklund said, “I think we are pretty tied up right now with Polk County. Polk County doesn’t enforce it.”
A viewer of the live video meeting then cut into Bjorklund’s statement with one of his own, saying, “Because it is unconstitutional.”
“It’s not something that is really enforceable. We are just trying to make sure people use the information they are given and do the right thing. I just wanted to make sure we knew what we were doing. If this is it; that is ok, it is what we are going to do,” said Elkin.
With that an unanimous vote sent the proclamation to full council the following evening where it was read and approved.
Proclamation providing for face coverings within the City of Amery:
WHEREAS, a novel strain of the coronavirus, named COVID-19 has spread throughout numerous countries including the United States; and
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; and
WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers issued Executive Order #72 Relating to a Proclamation Declaring a Health Emergency in Response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus; and
WHEREAS, as of November 18, 2020, there were 331,837 cases in Wisconsin with 2,793 deaths. There were 1,633 cases in Polk County, WI with 9 deaths; and
WHEREAS, many individuals with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or may experience delayed onset of symptoms, during which time such individuals may transfer the virus to others; and
WHEREAS, the CDC expects that widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur, and that in the coming months, most of the U.S. population will be exposed to this virus; and
WHEREAS, the CDC anticipates that widespread transmission of COVID-19 could translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time, causing public health and healthcare systems to become overloaded, and affecting other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and sectors of the transportation industry; and
WHEREAS, the City of Amery has an interest in protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and those visiting the area from the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the community; and
WHEREAS, the City of Amery is stating face coverings should be worn by any person in a public place within the City of Amery directly serves that interest by avoiding and/or reducing the further spread of COVID-19 and minimizing the strain on health care resources, while enabling the continuation of essential services, businesses, and social and commercial life; and
WHEREAS, every individual age five (5) and older who is present in the City of Amery should wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth in indoor areas accessible to the public. Also, if two (2) or more individuals riding in a municipal vehicle will be required to do so.
NOW THEREFORE, this Declaration is enacted by the City Council this 18th Day of November, 2020.
