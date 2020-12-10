The formation of a new Fire Committee took up a majority of the December 2 Zoom meeting of the Amery City Council. Council President Rick Van Blaricom, who was the Amery Fire Chief for many years, was in full support of the group. “It gives everyone a better say as to how the fire department is run and how it serves all of the members, he said.”
Ordinance 10-2020, which would create a joint fire committee with the Towns of Lincoln, Alden and Black Brook was the first new item on that evening’s agenda. Councilperson Tim Strohbusch asked if the ordinance had come through committee yet. Patty Bjorklund said it had come from the new Joint Fire Advisory Group, but not a City Council committee. “It was looked at by our City Attorney and is under the recommendation of our City Attorney,” said Bjorklund.
Strohbusch said, “Looking under duties and reviewing this for public’s sake; the duties of the commission are to develop an annual operating and capital improvement budget for the fire department, long-term facilities planning, capital expenditure construction and improvements to meet anticipated population development growth in the area, future personal and training needs of Amery Fire Department employees and volunteers, rate changes of proposed amendments to fire agreements and such matters as directed by municipalities.”
Van Blaricom said this advisory group was comparable to the Airport Commission and the Planning Commission. He said, “It is still going to belong to the City of Amery, but it is intended to give the townships and the city more of a co-equal say in how monies are being spent that we tax for.’
“This agreement is still superseded by the contracts with the individual townships that have to be signed and acted on by the board. It isn’t just the city that gets a look at expenditures, but also their boards have to agree. It is a method that I think will work out well.’
“We won’t as a City Council get a report from the Fire Chief anymore, that will go to the commission. There will be two members of the council appointed to the commission and they will bring any things that need to be looked at by the council.”
Strohbush asked if two council members had been appointed to the group yet?
Van Blaricom responded that Mayor Isakson had appointed Van Blaricom and Chad Leonard.
Next Strobusch asked if this was a first step in the fire department becoming an association?
Van Blaricom said, “We have discussed that at length and there are a number of fairly significant issues with becoming a fire association. I think this is the best way to address the concerns of everyone. Whether it becomes an association someday or not-there are a lot of advantages, most of them come from belonging to the city yet, simply because you have a place to do all the payroll things and insurances. If you are an association, all that stuff has to be done by the association and they may or may not get the same benefits.”
The motion was then made by Strohbusch and seconded by Leonard to approve the ordinance. It passed unanimously.
