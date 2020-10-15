City considers proposal for Cemetery District

A proposal originally brought to the city’s Finance Committee saw its way to full council and may bring the care of the cemetery back into the hands of Amery’s Cemetery Association.
Since 2018 the city of Amery Public Works department has been taking care of the mowing and weed whipping. This resulted after changes in revenue and interest amounts saw the cemetery in financial need.
Finance Committee Chair Sarah Flanum said during the past year the city has paid approximately $15,500 in payroll in payroll to maintain the cemetery. “What we are presented with are two different options should we choose to turn the maintenance of the cemetery back to the Cemetery Association,” she said.
The first would be to form a line item with a flat dollar amount in the city’s budget to be paid to the Association for maintenance.
The second would be to create a Cemetery District, which would make them a taxing entity. Flanum said, “On the tax bill there would be a separate line item for the Cemetery District. Basically all that does is take the number from the City of Amery’s tax bill and moves it down to the Cemetery District. To the property owner, there would be nothing.”
The District would not increase tax amounts on the bills of property owners. They would be paying a portion of what they would normally pay to the City to the District instead.
“We as a City Council have to determine if this is something we want to do. Do we want to turn maintenance back over to the Cemetery Association and if so, how do we want to do it,” Flanum said.
She said the paperwork to form the Cemetery District was all ready to go and could be finished in time for the 2021 calendar.
She had a copy of an operating budget for 2021 prepared by the Association. A tax revenue budget of approximately $30,000 was listed, which included payroll, payroll taxes, insurance and lease of the mower.
Flanum questioned representatives that were present from the Association about the dollar amount listed for payroll taxes and what the insurance covers.
Chuck Williamson said the insurance was Liability Insurance and insurance for the mower. He said they would have to look into the error that may exist in terms of payroll taxes.
Flanum said they did not have to make a decision that evening, but they should think about how to move forward. She said in Finance Committee they did vote to recommend forming a District. “I hesitate to do that at this point in time unless we are sure about the budget.”
Williamson said to turn in an exact number for the budget, the Cemetery Association would need to hold an Annual Meeting where the electors there can prove the budget.
Councilperson Tim Strohbush said, “I think there are still several steps to be taken before we can get to a final number. In Committee would voted to move it forward to full council to approve as a Cemetery District. I think with some of the conflict that has been between the council and Cemetery District this agreement, if the Cemetery Association is willing to create a District and undertake, it would behoove the city to allow that to happen. It would be much like the Community Center, where we cut a check and we are not involved in the day to day operations.”
Strohbush said he thought this year could be a good test run.
Councilperson Chad Leonard said, “From my perspective, I would not want to move forward with a taxing entity until we have a Public Hearing about it.”
Council President Rick Van Blaricom said once a taxing district is created, there is no return other than a vote of the electors to disband it. “From a City standpoint there is no further control of it. That has some real attraction, it also has some caveat as far as control over it.”
He applauded the Cemetery Association for the hard work they have put into the cemetery. He agreed with holding a Public Hearing and said in the least they should approve the budget as a line item.
Jim Adams from the Association assured the council they could get everything finished up for the taxing district for next year.
Flanum said she agreed they could and also said a Public Hearing is not required, but said they could have one at the beginning of next months meeting.
Councilperson Eric Elkin agreed they should hold the Public Hearing to help explain the creation of a Cemetery District to tax payers. He said this would also see the city getting some resources back as the Public Works employees would have more time for other city needs.
A Public Hearing will be held before the November City Council meeting.
