Plans have been unveiled for Amery’s future City Center, which will be located at what is currently Bremer Bank. The new Bremer Bank building is currently under construction on the corner of Keller Avenue and Baker Street. Patty Bjorklund, Amery’s City Administrator / City Clerk-Treasurer said, “We are still in the conceptual stages, however; I believe this will be our plans going forward. We don’t have a final budget yet, but we are working on it.” Bjorklund said residents are welcome to email her with inquiries: patty.bjorklund@amerywi.gov. Community members can view all updates on the City of Amery website at: amerywi.gov.
Latest News
- COVID crisis sees numbers rising close to home
- Will Young McWarrior have a farm?
- School District of Amery transitions to remote learning
- City Center plans in motion
- Week starts off with a unique bang for Minnesota hunter
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: November 17, 2020
- Gun hunting opener approaching
- Amery ends regular season with two straight wins
Most Popular
Articles
- Will Young McWarrior have a farm?
- School District of Amery transitions to remote learning
- City Center plans in motion
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: November 17, 2020
- Polk County reports fourth and fifth COVID-19 related deaths
- Julie Ann Brusletten
- Van Blaricom honored for years of service
- COVID-19 cases rise in Polk County
- Where will the pups play?
- Amery ends regular season with two straight wins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.