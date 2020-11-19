Plans have been unveiled for Amery’s future City Center, which will be located at what is currently Bremer Bank. The new Bremer Bank building is currently under construction on the corner of Keller Avenue and Baker Street. Patty Bjorklund, Amery’s City Administrator / City Clerk-Treasurer said, “We are still in the conceptual stages, however; I believe this will be our plans going forward. We don’t have a final budget yet, but we are working on it.” Bjorklund said residents are welcome to email her with inquiries: patty.bjorklund@amerywi.gov. Community members can view all updates on the City of Amery website at: amerywi.gov.

