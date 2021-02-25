Post worship coffee gatherings and church dinners are a thing of the past for many churches, at least for now. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust changes into almost every aspect of life, including churches who some might say run like well-oiled machines based on tradition. So what do you do when you have to temporarily throw tradition out the window?
A survey by the Pew Research Center in 2020 found more than 90% of regular churchgoers in the United States saying their churches had closed their doors to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with the vast majority saying that worship services had moved entirely online.
Parking lot services, radio worships and every other pew in person gatherings showed churches have learned to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic and Ash Wednesday was no exception.
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and for some, fasting. It falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. As it is the first day of Lent, many begin Ash Wednesday by marking a Lenten calendar and making a Lenten sacrifice that they will not partake of until the arrival of Eastertide. This year Easter will be observed April 4.
Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to either the words "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" or the dictum "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Amery’s First Lutheran Church hosted a walk through experience, where worshippers could come, pray, receive the ashes and Holy Communion. The church was dimly lit and music played in the background while people visited meditation stops to pray. The church has been mostly virtual this year, offering in person worship only in the summer and fall. “It was quite the emotional experience opening our doors and seeing so many faces we have missed these long months apart. We are grateful for the technology that brings us together despite our distance,” said Liz Bowman of First Lutheran.
Bowman said, “Our online midweek Lenten worship series this year focus on The Fruits of the Spirit. We are interviewing various members about their lives at it relates to one of the fruits from Galatians 5: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. We hope this series will bring a little bit of light to our world! At this point we are still worshiping virtually, but are making plans to return safely to in person worship--you can find our plans as we know them laid out on our Facebook page and website: flcamery.org.”
Reverend Katherine Pennington of East Immanuel Lutheran Church shared the church had Ash Wednesday services with imposition of ashes, by having a casual morning prayer service in the morning held in person, having an evening service held in person and live-streamed through their FB page and she did imposition of ashes by appointment. “In the past we did not do the morning service or the ashes by appointment, but we added those options to help individuals feel ‘safer’ in receiving the ashen cross on their foreheads and observing Ash Wednesday. We are worshiping in person and our services are always live-streamed on our Facebook Page and are later posted on our YouTube channel,” said Pennington.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery had Ash Wednesday Mass at 9 a.m. Along with their normal Mass precautions (Masks required, hand sanitation stations as you walk-in, every other pew blocked off, ushered in pews at 6 ft. apart, no singing, no shaking hands, and no congregating in the gathering areas), ashes were distributed by Q-tips, using only one Q-tip per person. Their Cluster parish, Our Lady of the Lakes in Balsam Lake had Mass Ash Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with the same protocols in place. That Mass was live streamed to social media for both churches parishioners to watch if they were unable to make it in person.
St. Joseph’s is holding Regular Mass on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays with the precautions listed above since the beginning of summer. Mass is also live streamed every weekend to social media.
Amery’s Congregational Church sent out ashes in small baggies to their parishioners that they used at home by following along with the service on both Facebook and/or YouTube. Reverend Garth Schumacher said, “If they were not able to join us online, we created a small, meaningful ceremony that they can do by themselves or with loved ones at home in print form.” At youth group that night, they will were in person drawing a cross over each others’ foreheads or back of their hands while they read the liturgy together.
The Congregational Church’s worship services going into Lent are still online only. Schumacher said, “Our leadership is still concerned that not enough of our adults have been inoculated and there are new variables in COVID-19 that cause us to be cautious.”
Journey Church’s Executive Elder Darren Van Blaricom said, “We do not normally have any special services on Ash Wednesday. At Journey Church we do and will have a special ‘Maundy Thursday’ service April 1. This is the traditional day that Jesus ‘Last Supper’ was. Our service will have Communion, singing and a message and will begin at 7 p.m. The service will be in person or via our YouTube channel which can be found via our website. We are meeting in person and online each Sunday at 9 a.m. Our in person service has a mandatory masking policy throughout the entire service and throughout the entire building, requires socially distanced seating (family groups may sit together) and we also have a set aside area specifically for high risk individuals to provide even more safety. We do not pass an offering plate, our coffee is served via a single cup by a server who is masked and our communion is individually wrapped in disposable packaging. We also sanitize following each function. We do offer our service online via our YouTube channel.”
Pastor Keith Ruehlow of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church said, “We have just resumed in person worship. Last Sunday, Feb. 14, was the first Sunday to offer that opportunity. But due to the fact that we still have many who are uncomfortable with larger gatherings and/or are still vulnerable to COVID infection, we are continuing to livestream our worship services on our Facebook page and recording our Sunday services for the local cable station. We are asking everyone attending worship to wear masks, social distance during worship and limit close social interaction before and after service. I'm really encouraged by the number of people in our congregation who are receiving vaccinations.”
He said knowing many of their community of faith would not come out for in person Ash Wednesday, “We wanted to offer another way to receive the imposition of ashes - a meaningful act in our liturgy to begin the 40-day Lenten season. Thus, we did a drive-thru imposition of ashes in our church parking lot in the afternoon on Ash Wednesday. In the snow I shared the mark of ash and a prayer while people were in their car. A written reflection was also handed out,” said Ruehlow.
He said in the evening for worship, they made a couple of changes to how the imposition of ashes would normally have been shared. “Instead of marking the forehead (retracing the cross first marked there at our baptism), the back of the hand was used to trace the sign of the cross with the ash collected from the burning of palm branches from last Palm Sunday. To distribute those ashes I used individual cotton balls to mark each person. This decision was made to limit person-to-person physical contact as much as we could. While this worked pretty well, I missed the meaningful eye-to-eye contact possible when tracing the cross on parishioners' foreheads,” Ruehlow said, “Who would have ever guessed that we would be entering another Lenten season confronting the challenges of COVID-19? Our Lenten theme this year here at Our Savior's is ‘Again & Again.’ We are telling wilderness stories of God's people traveling to the Promised Land. Again & again that stiff-necked people confronted obstacles and rebelled against God. In contrast, again & again God offered steadfast love, mercy and care to them. I think that's how these months of pandemic have felt for many people. This has been a wilderness time. I'm hoping to remind everyone that like God's people in the stories of Exodus we too are moving toward the Promised Land - toward the hope that our wilderness time of pandemic will end soon and we'll find ourselves in a new place, a new land. We are resilient people loved by a faithful God.”
