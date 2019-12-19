A Wisconsin man with terminal cancer has one dying wish: Christmas cards to help him cope and employees at Chet Johnson Drug in Amery are doing their part to make it happen.
Gene Weittenhiller said his prostate gland was removed in January after cancer was detected. The family celebrated, thinking he was cancer-free. But a radiology report dashed the family's hopes. Weittenhiller said he had a tumor growing on his pancreas, and the cancer spread to his liver.
Chemotherapy didn't work well, Weittenhiller said. He decided to stop treatment three weeks ago, and his doctor said he has months left to live. His wife, Linda said this whole experience has been devastating. “Mostly because we just retired, we are just enjoying being close to our kids and our grandchildren," she said. Weittenhiller and his family hope he can get Christmas cards to show him that he's not alone.
When Chets employee Shauna Feyen saw the story online, she thought about her mother-in-law who passed away on Thanksgiving. “I would have loved to have done something so special for her,” Feyen said.
Feyen and fellow Chet Johnson Drug employees have been hard at work providing cards for area residents to sign for Weittenhiller. They put the postage on them and are sending them off. They hope that others jump on board and mail cards to Weittenhiller or drop them off at Chets so they can stamp and send them.
People from all over the state have been doing their part to show the fellow resident some Wisconsin love. Three men from Milwaukee saw his request and decided not to mail him a card; they had something else in mind to make him smile. The men dropped everything and drove two-and-a-half hours to Prairie du Sac, to hand-deliver the cards to him. Weittenhiller and the group prayed together, shared stories and issued support.
If you would like to send a Christmas card to Weittenhiller, you can drop it at Chet Johnson Drug or mail it to:
Gene Weittenhiller
410 20th St.
Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
