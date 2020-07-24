According to a release from the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, a suspect is in custody after a multiple state chase.
In the early hours of Friday, July 20, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center was alerted to a vehicle pursuit that was traveling eastbound on 1-94, towards the Wisconsin border. The vehicle was being pursued by the Woodbury, MN. Police Department and was being operated by a suspect, in what was described as an attempted homicide, which occurred in Bloomington MN.
Information was relayed to St. Croix County that the male suspect may be armed with a handgun and that he has a history with improvised explosive devices.
The vehicle entered St. Croix County and the Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.
The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph during the pursuit and was attempting to ram squad cars in his vicinity. His vehicle became disabled on 1 -94 at mile post 13, just east of the Roberts exit, in Warren Township.
Allegedly, the suspect fled the vehicle on foot carrying a black backpack and entered a cornfield. Responding units set up a perimeter and began assembling resources, including several K9's for a search.
The suspect was located and was taken into custody after following commands from the on scene deputies. There were no injuries as a result of the arrest incident.
The suspects name is being held as a positive identity is being confirmed.
Traffic that was traveling on eastbound 1-94 in this area was diverted at the Roberts exit and this portion of the freeway was closed for almost an hour as law enforcement secured the scene and the vehicle.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is providing assistance to the Bloomington Police Department as needed and they are continuing to investigate the incidents that occurred within the jurisdiction of St. Croix County as a result of the pursuit.
