16 Wisconsin companies have been issued Cease and Desist letters from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The agency is investigating Wisconsin businesses accused of price gouging.
Under state law, during a crisis, retailers and wholesalers and those who provide services are "generally prohibited" from raising prices more than 15% compared to prices before the crisis.
After receiving complaints and preforming thorough price checking at over 100 stores across the state, DATCP took action, issuing Cease and Desist letters to the companies that are suspected of unlawfully raising prices.
Companies the DATCP sent the letters to, as well as the products in question include:
- Marketplace Foods, St. Croix Falls, toilet paper
- Dollar Tree, Marinette, toilet paper
- Pacific Produce, Oak Creek, rice
- C&S Supermarket, Milwaukee, rice
- Point Market, Stevens Point, rice
- Asian International Market, rice
- Grainger Online, surgical masks
- N95Sales.com Online/Oshkosh, N95 masks
- Matrangas, Racine, bottled water
- Restaurant Depot, Milwaukee, toilet paper, cookies
- Ace Hardware, Delavan, Clorox bleach and toilet paper
- El Rey Foodmart, Milwaukee, rice, bleach and water
- El Rey Foodmart Milwaukee, limes
- El Rey Foodmart Milwaukee, bleach
- Walgreens, Cudahy, toilet paper
- Walgreens, Waukesha, Lysol spray
- Walmart, Milwaukee, toilet paper
- Walmart, Rhinelander, milk
- Cermak, Milwaukee, pinto beans
- Cermak, Milwaukee, watermelon
- Menard's, West Milwaukee, hand cleaner
- Menard's, Burlington, Lysol wipes
- Menard's Online N95 masks
To report suspected price gouging, please download a complaint form from the DATCP website at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/DownloadConsumerComplaintForm.aspx and submit it via email to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov. Please be prepared to provide the following information:
- Date the product was offered for sale
- Seller’s name
- Seller’s location
- Specific product being sold, including
- Product name, product size, and price.
