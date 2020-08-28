At least three people have had their campaign signs or flags vandalized in the Amery area over the past week.
Chris Schanon, Jack Porter and Mark Robarge each had signs damaged by vandals. Schanon’s signs were run over twice, Porter’s flag was shot at and Robarge’s flag was cut up. All three incidents happened west of Amery. All of the flags and signs that were damaged support President Trump.
The vandalisms occurred over the span of a week, with the final incident happening in the overnight hours of August 21.
In a joint letter to the editor to the Free Press, the chairs of the Polk County Democratic and Republican parties condemn these and other incidents, pointing out the signs are on private property and the damage is against the law.
“Under Wisconsin law, no person may deface, destroy or remove any legally placed election campaign sign or alter the information printed on it. WI State Statutes 943-01 and 943-20(1) state that violators can be prosecuted and face fines ranging from $100 to $10,000 and sentenced to 9 months in jail,” the letter states.
