The Amery Board of Education was given an update on school transportation during their February meeting, including a solution for those who fail to obey traffic laws concerning school buses.

According to Tom Olson, Transportation Supervisor, all buses are now equipped with cameras inside. He said over the summer, seven buses had exterior cameras installed. The exterior cameras are able to tape vehicles that do not stop for buses. “A lot of times the bus driver does not have time to look at the car or get a license plate number while they are watching for kids getting on and off and making sure that everyone is safe, so this is a good investment,” said Olson. After videos of vehicles not obeying laws related to school buses are taken, they are sent off to the local or county police departments, depending on where the infraction took place.

Olson also shared that in a few months the buses will have their annual state inspection.

During 2020 (a shortened school year) buses travelled 130,487 miles, using 19,694 gallons of fuel. There was a total of $28,241.23 spent on repairs.

The district’s vans drove 107,050 miles in 2020, using 4,835 gallons of fuel. Repair costs came to $7,393.24.

In other school boards news, a donation was accepted from the Deer Park Lions Club, who gave $250 to the district’s Angel Fund. An Angel Fund donation of $1,273.39 was also accepted from Amery Express Hometown Liquor and Save-A-Lot Food Store, which was raised from the Warrior Gas Pump.

High School Principal Josh Gould gave a presentation concerning the combining of the French and Spanish Club trips. “This is a new venture for us. One unique thing is that in the past they have always historically done a family stay. Because of COVID and other situations, they are eliminating that and doing a tour through both France and Spain,” he said. This would take place over Spring Break 2022. He reminded the Board the French trip had to be cancelled last year and the Spanish trip never got off the ground this year. “Can I say with 100 percent certainty this will take place? I cannot, but we certainly want to give them every opportunity to make this trip happen,” he said. The Board agreed and approved the trip.

The Board also approved the replacement of the 53-year-old oven at Lien Elementary, Thru Wall Flashing and a gymnasium floor at AHS.

In personnel business, the board approved the following:

New Employees/Athletic Contracts

Sally Hanks School Nutrition – Middle School

Drew Johnson- Clubhouse Assistant Teacher

Sandy Johnson-4K Paraeducator – Lien Elementary

Brittney Miller- Lower Elementary Montessori Teacher (Grade 1-3)

Samantha Montana- Upper Elementary Montessori Teacher (Grades 4 & 5)

Madison Pease- Clubhouse Assistant Teacher

Mitchell Pratt- Custodian – Middle School

Retirements

Charles Berry- Maintenance Assistant

Thomas Cuper- Custodian – Middle School

Steven Schieffer- Science Teacher – High School

Oralee Schock- Principal – Intermediate School

Linnae Seaman- School Nurse

Resignations

Anna Braaten- Girls Assistant Soccer Coach

Kerrie Clark- School Nutrition – Intermediate School

Ashley Hanson-4K Paraeducator – Lien Elementary

Sandy Johnson- Special Education Paraeducator – Intermediate School

Brittney Miller-2nd Grade Teacher – Lien Elementary

Samantha Montana- AIM Advisor (Grades 3-5)

Madison Pease- Clubhouse Assistant Teacher

Jesse Rose- Boys Varsity Football Coach

Justin Schuh- Middle School Boys Basketball Coach

Marcus Wilhelm- Special Education Paraeducator – High School

Terminations

Joseph Cuper- Custodian – High School

