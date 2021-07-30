Bump-outs not to blame for less parking

MSA’s Eric Barclay gave a rundown on the loss of a few parking stalls on the 100 and 200 blocks of Keller Avenue during the Amery City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting July 20.
“If you look at the plans, it would seem the bump-outs are to blame for this, but even if the bump-outs disappeared, these stalls would still be marked exactly the same,” he said. Barclay said there are Federal Manual and Uniform Traffic Control Design that limit how close parking stalls can be to an intersection and how close they can be to a crosswalk. Those are just State law. Quite honestly your existing parking did not meet that, but was grandfathered in,” said Barclay.
The 100 block (west side) had 12 regular and two ADA parking stalls, it is now proposed to be 10 regular and one ADA.
The 100 block (east side) had 12 regular and one ADA, it is now proposed to be 10 regular and one ADA.
The 200 block (west side) had 11 regular and it is now proposed to be 10 regular and one ADA.
The 200 block (east side) had 11 regular and two ADA and it is now proposed to be 10 and one.
Birch Street is prosed to lose one spot in the Northwest corner and one in the Southeast corner.
“I think this is mostly final, but the DOT may do some tweaks to it as it is their final plan,” said Barclay.
Tom Olson of ACME Junk Co. addressed the council and said the information shared by Barclay about parking stall laws contradicted what he was told by his contacts at the DOT. “My theory is that until such time that the concrete curb and gutters are being poured, there are still opportunities for some changes to those much-needed parking stalls,” said Olson.
Olson also said he disagreed with the two-hour parking limits that have previously been in place on Keller Avenue. He said, “I do not want to see our guests in Amery being shooed out of Amery prematurely by having two-hour parking limits.” Olson said he hasn’t seen it being enforced, so why bother with it.
Olson also feels a committee should be formed over concerns about poor signage at the roundabouts north and south of Amery.
