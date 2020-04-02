There was an audience for the March 24 meeting of Amery’s Finance Committee, they just happened to be watching from afar. Due to Coronavirus, the City of Amery has restricted meetings to 10 people or less. Meetings are available to watch live on Facebook and are also preserved to watch at a later time. Despite concerns about sound issues, viewers stayed tuned.
When the agenda turned to discussion about moving forward with the purchase of the current Bremer Bank building and the costs, it seemed there might be some changes, but the city’s intention of moving forward was not one of them.
Renovation costs for the project, provided by a SEH, look like 2.5 million on the low end and 2.9 on the high end, library included. Without having the library as part of the project, it came to 2 million on the low end and 2.4 million on the high end.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom questioned if they really needed to fully redo the electric as the SEH report showed. “Being in the field, I can understand why an engineer would say that you have to do that. There has to be some done, but to do all new service I thought was pretty stiff.” Council President Tim Strohbusch said, “Again these are estimated costs, there is no plan.”
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer and Office Manager, said they needed to decide if they were going to move forward or not. She said the deadline for purchasing the building is April 6.
It seemed as if Bremer’s original plan had fallen through as Van Blaricom asked if Bremer had found a new piece of property. Mayor Paul Isakson said, “I was told they are looking at three or four.” Council member Sarah Flanum said, “While I would like to say that will help me make a decision one way or the other, it doesn’t. It would be nice if they built a building in town, but it doesn’t have as big of a bearing on my yes or no. I think we have bigger issues at hand. I want them to build here, don’t get me wrong, but it is not a deal-breaker for me.”
Van Blaricom agreed when he said, “I haven’t changed my opinion. I started thinking it was a good program eight months ago and I still think so. I don’t think it is probably doable this summer.” He then discussed the council needs to come up with some agreement on rent from Bremer since they are not ready to relocate yet. He said if Bremer is a year out on looking to move, then maybe the city’s plan should be a year and a half out. He said that personally he wouldn’t have any problem with putting the library in the basement, but thought it might be best to wait.
Strohbusch then said the Friends of the Library are presenting a plan to purchase the current library at the April council meeting. “I think library aside, for police, for City Hall, for AEDC and for all of the other offices we are going to build into that facility, it is still a good plan to move forward with it.” He then spoke about the deterioration of the current City Hall and the need for them to make a plan to move.
Van Blaricom said, “If the Friends of the Library can muster up the dough (to purchase the current library) more power to them. We won’t have nearly the renovation costs if the library doesn’t move down there. While they (The Friends of the Library) want to stay there desperately, that’s good. I have kind of re-evaluated my thought process on why it is necessary for the City to provide the Friends of the Library a room to meet, that they call their own-I don’t think it is. We have a commitment to the library itself, but there is no city-wide commitment to the Friends of the Library as well as the Amery Historical Society to pay for them to have a room.”
