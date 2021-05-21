A difficult crime to catch, littering seems to be an ongoing issue. It is illegal to litter in Wisconsin, in fact it is illegal to litter in any of the 50 states. Penalties vary by each state, all of which spend millions of dollars each year to clean up littered roadways and parks.
While all states have some type of litter law, penalties vary widely, based on the amount, type and location of litter. In 10 states, for example, the weight or volume of litter determines the severity of the crime. Other states focus on the type of litter, imposing penalties for dumping large items, such as furniture or major appliances. Many states have also enacted legislation to address littering in certain places, such as public highways, coastal areas and recreational areas.
Wisconsin sits towards the bottom of the littering fine severity list, with Wis. Stat. 287.81 making a fine up to $500.00. For litter involving a large item, such as furniture or an appliance, the fine is up to $1000.00.
The only states with lesser punishments are Montana, Mississippi, Idaho, Delaware, Kentucky and Iowa.
In addition to the direct cost of litter removal, litter also harms the environment, property values and other economic activity. The most common types of litter are food packaging, bottles, cans, plastic bags, paper and tobacco products.
A recent study observed 9,757 individuals in 130 various locations across the country. These randomly selected individuals were monitored as they moved through the location and their disposal behaviors were recorded.
The locations were divided across 10 states, evenly split between rural, urban, and suburban settings, and included nine site types: fast food, recreation, gas stations, city centers, rest stops, medical/hospital, bars/restaurants, retail and recreation.
The majority of the observations examined general disposal behaviors and a smaller subset focused specifically on the disposal of cigarette butts.
It was found trash receptacles are common at public places nationwide. Of the 130 locations the team visited, 118 (91%) had at least one trash receptacle, including trash can, trash/ash combination, ashtray, dumpster, and recycling bin. In comparison, cigarette receptacles are far less common, and only 61 (47%) of the sites they visited had at least one receptacle (ashtray or trash can/ashtray combo).
Despite the widespread availability of trash receptacles in public spaces, litter is still quite common. Of the 130 sites visited, only two were litter free. The most commonly found existing litter was cigarette butts (106 sites, 82%), miscellaneous paper (87 sites, 67%), and food wrappers (58 sites, 45%).
With regard to general littering, the statistical analyses revealed several important predictors. At the individual level, age was strongly negatively related to littering behavior, with older individuals littering less than younger individuals. The availability and distance of trash receptacles was strongly predictive of littering behavior. In addition, the amount of litter already present contributed to the littering rate.
Most states have programs designed to reduce littering behavior: the most effective strategies include both contextual efforts such as cleanups, improving waste collection infrastructure or beautification and efforts to increase individual motivation to properly dispose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.