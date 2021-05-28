Vera is a two year old spayed female Calico. She has a gorgeous mixture of black, orange and white throughout her coat with a white tuxedo bib - a Tuxedo of many colors. Vera was brought to the shelter as a stray. She loves to be petted and will seek out attention when the time is right.
Vera would do well in a one cat household where her full Calico personality will bloom with its’ unique style and panache. She is over the kitten crazies and would like to settle into the easy life with her new caregiver.
Kittens flew out the door on caregiver wings last week. Snickers, Wanda, Wendy and Whitney went home with adopters thrilled to add a bundle of fluff to their household. Orange Tabby Butters started his new life with a young family of three. The Dad in the family had had an Orange Tabby when he was growing up and wanted to same for his children. Sometimes that’s all it takes to seal the deal. Butters was our only Orange Tabby; he held the golden ticket.
Kittens are cute but an adult cat will stroll into your life with ease. Shelter life doesn’t do justice to the magnificent felines they are. As much as we try to enrich their time at the shelter, it’s just not the same. Cats like the security of a stable environment and routine. So when I say a shelter cat will “bloom” in their new home, I have no doubt their inner feline nature will open up and become a loving, quirky addition to your life. An adult cat is a sure bet.
We have a number of great adult cats who have been waiting for all of the kittens to be adopted so it will be their turn. They are ready to bloom in your home.
Ted is an active young man. He wears a short coat, Tuxedo with mittens. Ted can play all day and then chase every mouse from your house before sunrise. He is all over the cat room during playtime. I can just imagine his entertaining antics once he has an entire house to explore. He loves people and petting just as much as a play date. He has both sides of the coin.
Sophia came to the shelter and gave us two kittens. She has returned from her foster home, is spayed and ready for her next chapter. Sophia is a soft spoken gal. She is gentle in everything she does. Sophia has her own language of chirps and throaty purring conversation. She wears a short Brown Tabby and White coat, quite lovely.
Laina has a long Diluted Tortoiseshell coat. She is a petite kitty with mischief and regal presence. Her soft grey and peach mane surrounds her face like a sunflower. Laina is a cat with a pampered past. She came to the shelter as a stray but it is clear, she knows about comfy couches and raspberry cream bon bons. And she knows how to use her natural beauty to gain your attention with a gentle rub and a eye batting. Laina would love to be your sole source of feline attention.
Felix is a handsome man in his Black and White Tuxedo. Think of Carey Grant or George Clooney. Felix is sweet and affectionate. He gets along with other cats, preferring to add his charm as required. He is easy going, hug him, feed him, curl up next to him, he’s all in. Felix is the mature older brother (two years old) to Ted. His antics have tamed down a bit. I can’t say enough nice things about Felix, he’s a great cat.
Winslow is a large Brown Tabby and White Marshmallow. He is unassuming and shy at first but loves attention in the form of gentle head rubbings. He lays on his side and head butts your hand to elicit your attention. Winslow is definitely a cat that will blossom in a safe environment and routine. He has charisma and dashing good looks. He is so sweet you just want to pamper him. A quiet home would suit Winslow perfectly. They all need homes. Arnell Memorial Humane Society, online: ARNELLHUMANE.ORG
