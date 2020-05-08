Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High around 50F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.