North Twin

The sun peeked through clouds to shine down on the newly thawed North Twin Lake  April 2.

North Twin Lake has experienced its earliest ice off since the year 2000, which is just one of many local signs that spring has officially sprung.

North Twin is among a group of lakes that are monitored by Dr. Kenton Stewart, Professor Emeritus at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Stewart, with the help of local observers, records the ice on and ice off dates for numerous lakes across the nation. 

Observations about the ice on and ice off days have been shared for over 25 years with Dr. Stewart, a freshwater biologist who has assembled a lengthy list of lakes in the United States, including North Twin Lake in Amery, for his studies, which concentrate on the effects of global warming and potential climate change.

Records for ice off on North Twin have been kept since 1949. The average date for ice off on North Twin is April 13. The earliest date on record is March 15, 2000. The latest date is May 5, 2013.

The average date has moved over the decades. During the 1950s, the average date was April 15. The 1960s saw the average date change to April 13. The date moved back to April 15 in the 1970s. In the 1980s, the average date was April 7. The 1990s saw the average date move back to April 12. The average ice off date moved to April 10 in the first decade of the new century.

Here are the ice-off dates for North Twin Lake

1949April 12

1950April 24

1951April 27

1952April 20

1953April 10

1954April 12

1955April 9

1956April 17

1957April 19

1958April 5

1959April 14

1960April 15

1961April 12

1962April 19

1963April 15

1964April 15

1965April 29

1966April 9

1967April 9

1968March 31

1969April 14

1970April 18

1971April 17

1972April 20

1973March 31

1974April 20

1975April 26

1976April 7

1977April 10

1978April 15

1979April 23

1980April 19

1981March 30

1982April 18

1983April 11

1984April 13

1985April 9

1986April 7

1987March 23

1988April 6

1989April 20

1990April 6

1991April 6

1992April 11

1993April 18

1994April 10

1995April 14

1996April 25

1997April 15

1998March 31

1999April 26

2000March 15

2001April 19

2002April 15

2003April 12

2004April 10

2005April 19

2006April 8

2007March 29

2008April 23

2009April 10

2010April 12

2011April 14

2012March 19

2013May 5

2014April 26

2015March 31

2016March 23

2017March 27

2018May 1

2019April 11

2020April 2

