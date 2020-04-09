North Twin Lake has experienced its earliest ice off since the year 2000, which is just one of many local signs that spring has officially sprung.
North Twin is among a group of lakes that are monitored by Dr. Kenton Stewart, Professor Emeritus at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Stewart, with the help of local observers, records the ice on and ice off dates for numerous lakes across the nation.
Observations about the ice on and ice off days have been shared for over 25 years with Dr. Stewart, a freshwater biologist who has assembled a lengthy list of lakes in the United States, including North Twin Lake in Amery, for his studies, which concentrate on the effects of global warming and potential climate change.
Records for ice off on North Twin have been kept since 1949. The average date for ice off on North Twin is April 13. The earliest date on record is March 15, 2000. The latest date is May 5, 2013.
The average date has moved over the decades. During the 1950s, the average date was April 15. The 1960s saw the average date change to April 13. The date moved back to April 15 in the 1970s. In the 1980s, the average date was April 7. The 1990s saw the average date move back to April 12. The average ice off date moved to April 10 in the first decade of the new century.
Here are the ice-off dates for North Twin Lake
1949April 12
1950April 24
1951April 27
1952April 20
1953April 10
1954April 12
1955April 9
1956April 17
1957April 19
1958April 5
1959April 14
1960April 15
1961April 12
1962April 19
1963April 15
1964April 15
1965April 29
1966April 9
1967April 9
1968March 31
1969April 14
1970April 18
1971April 17
1972April 20
1973March 31
1974April 20
1975April 26
1976April 7
1977April 10
1978April 15
1979April 23
1980April 19
1981March 30
1982April 18
1983April 11
1984April 13
1985April 9
1986April 7
1987March 23
1988April 6
1989April 20
1990April 6
1991April 6
1992April 11
1993April 18
1994April 10
1995April 14
1996April 25
1997April 15
1998March 31
1999April 26
2000March 15
2001April 19
2002April 15
2003April 12
2004April 10
2005April 19
2006April 8
2007March 29
2008April 23
2009April 10
2010April 12
2011April 14
2012March 19
2013May 5
2014April 26
2015March 31
2016March 23
2017March 27
2018May 1
2019April 11
2020April 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.