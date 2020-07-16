“Safe & Sound” Plan Features Great Music, Friendly People & Social Distancing
July 16 features Blue Grass Night with The Roe Family Singers - The Talented MN’s Best Blue Grass Band Award Winners
The Roe Family Singers are a Good-Time, Old-Time Hillbilly band from the tiny community of Kirkwood Hollow, MN. Led by wife & husband Kim and Quillan Roe, the band marries old-time sounds from barn-dances, fiddle pulls, and county fairs with the rock & roll passion of youth.
“The key words are “Spread Out - Be Safe - Enjoy the music outdoors. We have worked with input from three area city governments, the Polk County Health Department and local officials to create a COV19 safety plan to move forward with the concerts and talented musicians. Fresh air and great music will help lift people’s spirits - in a lovely spacious socially distanced public park,” says McBride. “We have a better than average sound system for our events and everyone can spread out and hear everything just fine."
McBride also coordinates geniusoffun.com and successful summer concerts and events in Barron, St Croix Falls and other communities in the region. “Bring your own lawn chair and snacks, spread out, relax and enjoy,” he adds. “We launched in Barron and Amery last week and everyone self-safe-distanced and enjoyed themselves outside.”
Sponsorship spots are still available to help underwrite some of the performers for this year, please contact the coordinator for more info. Sponsor levels are affordable and the benefit are many.
The City of Amery’s beautiful Michael Park and its pavilion/band shell is an excellent location to host the events. "The city wants everyone to have a fun time while being part of safe practices,” says Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer, Office Manager.
The 2020 Amery Summer Thursdays Concert Series calendar is as follows:
Updates and more info on the Facebook event page - visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/412764062997747/
All events start at 6 pm.
July 2020
9 Season Kick Off with the legendary Rex Cactus & The Radio Ranger Classic Country Band
16 Blue Grass Night with The Roe Family Singers - The Talented MN’s Best Award Winners
23 A Tribute The King Elvis Presley with Steve & Carol Marcio - A crowd favorite
30 Relaxing Folk Music with Patchouli - award winning world traveling duo from Maiden Rock
August 2020
6 Double Header with #1 Rolling Stone’s Tribute Tumblin' Dice plus Ellie May Kay - cool country artist from Eau Claire/Nashville
13 Double Header with Big Mike & Retro Soul plus area favorite Nici Peper
20 The Memories - cherished hits and comedy from the amazing duo
27 Season Finalé with The GitBacks - 50’s, 60’s and 70’s rock n roll from the local favorites
The “Safe and Sound” safety plan is as follows for the concerts at the large Michael Park.
1. Be Safe - Have Fun
2. Spread out and social distance
3. Masks and Sanitizer are avails for FREE onsite
4. Stay home if you are sick or at risk
5. Have confidence to speak to your neighbor about your comfort level of safe distancing
6. There will be a safety station and large signs onsite as a reminder
