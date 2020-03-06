Through the efforts of Michael Simonson, Amery fifth grade instructor, and his students over the past four years, a project called Amery 2 Amory has blossomed a relationship between the communities of Amery, WI. and Amory Mississippi.
Amory, MS., is about twice the size of Amery WI. and each year Simonson’s classes enjoy learning about differences and similarities between their home and the neighbors located 996.9 miles to the south.
Each year through a fundraising project, Simonson’s pupils try to raise money for something that will make in difference in both communities. Addie Gould and Sophia Trandum, students in Simonson’s class, explained that in past years, students have had fundraisers to raise money for specific projects. Amory, MS. has recently experienced flooding. Monroe County, where Amory is located has faced several bouts of severe weather that has caused damage to buildings and significant flooding. In the middle of January, many streets in Amory were faced road closures due to the damage and more rain is expected in weeks. “Because they are our Sister City, we would like to help them,” said Gould.
Instead of fundraising for a certain organization in Amory, this year pupils felt collecting needed items would be the best way to assist. Items the fifth grade students felt would be beneficial to residents of Amory are socks, toilet paper, deodorant, soap bars, dental floss, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Gould said, “We think these items are really going to help them.”
Trandum, said donation boxes will be located at all four school buildings, Amery City Hall and Dental Arts. The boxes will be out for donations March 8-14. Parents can send donations with their students if they would like to. If someone has a large donation or would like to donate outside of those dates, Gould and Trandum said their teacher, Mr. Simonson, could be reached at the Amery Intermediate School. Gould said, “You could probably talk to our principal, Ms. Schock, too.”
Depending on the amount collected, students will be either mailing the donation down to Amory or will have it driven down by a few volunteers who have offered, should there be a large amount.
“It makes me feel amazing knowing that this will help the people down there. This is probably a really rough time for them,” said Trandum. Gould said, “It makes me feel really good to help people. Flooding can make it really hard for people to do their normal everyday living.”
Gould and Trandum said they think it is a great experience for their entire class to work on together. They are hoping the community jumps in to help with the effort. “I think people in Amery are really good about helping others,” said Trandum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.