A special meeting of the Amery School District’s Board of Education November 30 saw two big topics being tackled. Should the district color-coded learning module be changed and should students be allowed to participate in a Winter Sports season?
Currently, winter athletics have been suspended due to students being in a total virtual learning module. Currently Amery is the only area district not participating in winter sports.
During the Public Comment portion of the meeting, High School teacher and wrestling coach Michael Kelly said, “I truly believe we could do sports in the winter responsibly here. I wish for the chance to prove we can do it.”
Kelly said Amery had a lot of good wrestlers and they were going to find a place to wrestle whether it be Amery or someplace else. “If I can keep them here. I have a better chance at keeping them safe,” Kelly said.
Technology Education instructor Allen Carlson also asked the board to allow winter sports to continue. He gave a number of reasons why sports are important to students.
Student Lauren Sobczak addressed the board for the second time this month with her plea to allow winter sports participation. Sobczak plays girls hockey with the Western Wisconsin Stars, a team made up of students of several districts. Right now the team is practicing with only players from districts that are allowing winter sports, which means the Amery players are excluded.
Sobczak gave quotes from Amery High School students who play a variety of winter sports about why their chosen sport is important to them. “Please take our passion and mental health into consideration when making your decision,” said Sobczak.
Julie Vierkandt, the mother of a wrestler, said she had no fear about sending her son to participate in wrestling. When speaking of the coaches she said, “They watch out for the boys; they train them to be men and I have full faith they know what they can and can’t do to keep the boys safe.” Vierkandt also advocated for sending younger students back to in-person learning.
Amery High School Athletic Director Jeff Fern shared COVID-19 protocols that would be implemented should students return to sports. The protocols included temperature checks, answering a COVID-19 checklist, using hand sanitizer, socially distancing in locker rooms, seating charts on buses and starting with individual or small group drills.
Fern said spectators would be limited to two tickets per home team athletes with no student sections. He said he knows that will make games feel different. “Whatever we have to do to allow our athletes to compete,” said Fern.
The board voted to allow winter high school sports to start. If all goes well, Middle School will follow. Other extra-curricular activities would be allowed to restart as well with a safety plan in place.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler shared information about the number of district cases of COVID-19 to date. He said at the Clubhouse there has been four staff members that have tested positive since the start of the school year. In the Elementary school three staff members and five students have tested positive since the start. At the Intermediate school, three and a half staff and six students. The Middle school numbers were four staff and 10 students. The High school has seen six and half staff with 20 students. The half numbers mean the staff member works at multiple buildings. There has also been one other district positive case not linked to any specific school building. This makes a district total of 22 staff members and 41 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the year. These numbers do not include students/staff who have had to quarantine do to contact. Doerfler said there had been well over 500 in the district.
Doerfler said, “We all agree. Students, parents, educators and the community all believe it is best that students be educated in person by Amery school staff.”
The district unveiled a color-coded learning module at the start of the year with green seeing students practicing in-person learning, yellow being cohorts of half in-person/half virtual and red being total virtual learning.
A new module was presented at Monday’s meeting allowing elementary and intermediate students to attend in-person learning in yellow and possibly in red.
Doerler said many area districts are sending their younger students for in-person learning.
Doerfler gave pros and cons for changing the current module.
Board member Dale Johnson said he did not feel comfortable making changes to the module that night. He and board member Keith Anderson said they would like to see more data before the December school board member.
Board member Erin Hosking thought the board should look at possibly making decisions building by building.
Board member Char Glenna said there is conflicting information as sometimes it has said that there hasn’t been much spread inside the school buildings, yet they are trying to decide whether to keep kids out of school to stop the spread.
Doerfler said changing the module after a possible Thanksgiving surge in numbers with a possible Christmas surge coming up would not be wise. His recommendation was to look at changes to the module December 21 and to consider bringing the younger students back to school during yellow and possibly red weeks.
Ultimately it was decided to table changing the module until the December meeting of the Board of Education.
