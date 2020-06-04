A variety of things make Amery stand out during summer months. While it is hard not to think about the things that cannot take place in town due to the pandemic, there are traditional town summer favorites that are still taking place, including the Amery Farmer’s Market.
The market will be opening Monday, June 8. The hours are 3-6pm. The first Saturday market is scheduled for June 13, 9am - noon. Both Monday and Saturday markets run throughout the summer, excluding the Saturday during the Amery Fall Festival, should that run as normally planned.
Located in the middle of downtown, at Soo Line Park, under and around the eye catching red depot pavilion, access to the market is easy from both Keller Avenue (Main Street) and Harriman Avenue, with ample parking.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the Amery Farmers Market will have new rules for both vendors and visitors to ensure your market is complying with health safety guidelines. Market Directors said you can trust that your community food vendors are committed to bringing quality, safety and good health to the market each and every day. Look for more information on the Amery Farmers Market Facebook page as well as signage at the market for instructions on how to shop safely at the market. Vendors will also be promoting pre-orders and pick up at their booths. This is a great way to get to know your local farmers. You can pick up information at their booths on this new service.
Here is a sampling of what you will see at this summer's market:
Seasonally fresh produce of all kinds, grown with care from three regional farmers, including, fruits and micro-greens.
Fresh herbs, garlic and mushrooms
A wide variety of canned goods, from spaghetti sauces to pickles, BBQ sauces, salsas, jellies and preserves.
Delicious homemade baked goods
Vegetable plants for your home garden
An excellent variety of meats - beef, pork, lamb and trout.
Honey and maple syrup
Goat milk soaps and laundry detergent
New this year, on Saturdays only, Local Brick Fire Pizza will have their food truck on the premises to offer delicious options to fire up your day.
The Amery Farmers Market Facebook page will regularly provide updates, photos and vendor information, so be sure to check in often.
You can contact Valerie Burke (715-554-1034) or Brenda Boe (715-607-0759) with any comments or questions. They said, “Your local farmers and food providers are here for you and will be looking for you at our markets starting June 8th!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.