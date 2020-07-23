COVID-19 has taken a toll on many local summer and fall festivities. Although nothing can be completely set in stone, as circumstances are constantly changing, organizers of Amery’s Fall Festival have announced a one-day bash is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
During the regular July meeting of the Amery City Council, council members gave their blessing for the event to take place.
The move to switch from a multiple day event to a single day is one of a handful of changes attendees will see this year. The carnival will not be pulling into Amery this year; a quilt show and craft fair will not be held.
There will still be plenty of fun to be had. A parade, though smaller in size, is being planned. Following the parade, music acts will play on the Danielson stage.
The Michael Park area will also feature beer and food trucks are being lined up to provide festival goers with a variety tasty treats.
The Queen’s Coronation will take place the evening of Sept. 19. 13 girls entering their junior year at Amery High School are currently participating in the candidate process. You will not see the Queen candidates out selling buttons as they have done in the past. Instead, commemorative Fall FestiDay 2020 buttons will be available for purchase near the beer sales area on the day of the event. Necessary changes will be made to the talent and interview portions of the competition to accommodate to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The Fall Festival Committee is trying very hard to keep safety at the forefront of all decisions being made for the 2020 celebration, while still attempting to provide the annual celebration people look forward to annually.
The committee realizes events like the carnival and arts and crafts will be missed. As will tacos, potatoes, burgers and brats sold by beloved nonprofits. It wasn’t taken lightly that area clubs and churches rely on the autumn staple for large chunks of their yearly fundraising. Planners are trying hard to follow guidance from the county health officials when making decisions.
It’s more than nonprofits that will feel the effects COVID-19 has had on the weekend. It’s the downtown establishments, restaurants, hotels, gas stations and the actual Fall Festival itself.
Fall Festival is a self-funding entity. Any money made from the previous year carries over and with assistance from generous local sponsors a festival is able to take place the following year.
Festival planners are not asking for sponsorship donations from area businesses this year. They are aware of the hit that everyone has taken with spring closures.
A one day festival will provide a gathering for those who chose to attend, while ensuring funds exist for a large celebration in 2021.
Committee members are hopeful the possibility exists that local taverns may sponsor their own tournaments for bean bags, softball, kickball, etc… This could create more activities for the weekend while spreading out festivities so they are not all in one condensed area.
All plans are subject to change as updated information and guidance becomes available from city, county and state levels. For festival announcements and updates visit www.ameryfallfestival.org or https://www.facebook.com/ameryfallfestival
