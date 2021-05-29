Monday, May 31, 2021
The Parade will form at the Central Avenue Bridge at 10:30am. All Legionnaires, V.F.W. Post & Auxiliary Units, Veterans of all conflicts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Fraternal and Civic Bodies, Cadet Band Members, and all other units will meet at the above time.
The program begins at the Central Avenue Bridge at 10:45am honoring those veterans lost at sea.
Placing of the Wreath Auxiliary member: Judy Sanders
Program at the Cemetery 11:00am
Master of CeremoniesDave Porter & Bill Hegg
Invocation Pastor Kathy Pennington
“Star Spangled Banner “arranged by Andy Clark . Cadet Band, Meredith Rhodes-Lundgren, Dir.
Pledge of AllegianceBoy Scouts – Scout Zach Silvis
Guest Speaker Paul Wharton, Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army TGB
Placing of the CrossesConnie Johnson & Bobbi Starsky
Reading of Veterans names deceased from Polk Co. last yearAux. Debra Handy
“You’re a Grand Old Flag/America the Beautiful”. Cadet Band, M. Rhodes-Lundgren
Rifle Squad VFW & Auxiliary, American Legion
TapsCadet Band Members: Zach Osero & David Williamson
Raising of the FlagDave Porter & Bill Hegg
BenedictionPastor Kathy Pennington
Following Memorial Day Services, all veterans and their families are invited for appetizers and refreshments at the VFW Hall, 730 Wisconsin Ave. N., Amery.
Memorial Observances
To Honor the memory of our deceased veterans, Amery will humbly pay tribute Friday, May 28th and Monday May 31st, in exercises conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7929 and Auxiliary, Larson-Torgerson Post 169 American Legion.
Amery Area Cemetery Schedules:
All Post members will meet at the American Legion Hall at 6pm Friday May 28th, for visiting cemeteries in the Amery area. Wear your Post cap, white shirt, dark pants, black scarf, & braids. Military Honors will be conducted at each cemetery to Honor our departed comrades. Taps played by Cadet Band members Tianna Lochner and Zach Osero.
Please note times:
South Detail: East Lincoln 6:30pm; Maple Hill 6:50pm; East Immanuel Lutheran 7:10pm; Wagon Landing 7:25pm; Little Falls Lutheran 7:45pm; Deronda Lutheran 8:00pm; Garfield (Trinity) 8:20pm.
North Detail: Apple River Free Mission 6:30pm; St. Mary’s Range 6:55pm; Elim-Range 7:15pm; Shiloh 7:35pm; Balsam Lutheran 8:00pm; Volga 8:20pm; Fox Cemetery 8:30pm.
