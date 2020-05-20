Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2019

Monday, May 25, 2020

During this uncertain time, we will honor our veterans from the local and surrounding cemeteries with a ceremony at the Amery Cemetery.

The observance begins at the Central Avenue Bridge in Amery at 10:45 a.m. honoring those lost at sea. Auxiliary members will place wreaths over the bridge.

AT THE CEMETERY 11 A.M.

Invocation...VFW Chaplin

Pledge of Allegiance... led by VFW members

Placing of Crosses... V.F.W. Auxiliary 

Reading of Veterans names deceased from Polk Co. last year...Aux. Debra Handy

Rifle Squad... VFW & American Legion

Taps... Jabin Friberg

Raising of the Flag

Benediction... VFW Chaplin 

