Monday, May 25, 2020
During this uncertain time, we will honor our veterans from the local and surrounding cemeteries with a ceremony at the Amery Cemetery.
The observance begins at the Central Avenue Bridge in Amery at 10:45 a.m. honoring those lost at sea. Auxiliary members will place wreaths over the bridge.
AT THE CEMETERY 11 A.M.
Invocation...VFW Chaplin
Pledge of Allegiance... led by VFW members
Placing of Crosses... V.F.W. Auxiliary
Reading of Veterans names deceased from Polk Co. last year...Aux. Debra Handy
Rifle Squad... VFW & American Legion
Taps... Jabin Friberg
Raising of the Flag
Benediction... VFW Chaplin
