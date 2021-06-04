Amery Hospital & Clinic has started construction on a $1.3 million remodel of its West Campus inpatient Behavioral Health unit remodel.
Heather Erickson, behavioral health program director, said: “Our goal is to better support the needs of our region by creating a more healing space for adults experiencing mental health crisis. This construction project will update the entire Behavioral Health unit according to current best practices, to ensure a safe, comfortable environment that enhances healing for our patients.”
The project will take about six months, and will:
- Add three new patient rooms for a total of 10 private inpatient rooms, ensuring that every inpatient has a private room;
- Create a secured patio to allow patients to enjoy fresh air during their stay;
- And redesign the group therapy and treatment spaces throughout the unit.
A generous donation of $1.2 million from the Andersen Foundation helped to fund this project and an additional $80,000 was raised through the annual Amery Hospital & Clinic Golf Tournament toward the patio.
