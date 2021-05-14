Editors note: This is the second story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29. Each week different vendors and activities will be featured.
In an essay entitled “How to stay happy” the following advice was given: drink good tea each morning, sit in the fresh air, swim in lakes and wade in streams, work hard at both what you love and what you hate and lastly; eat food from farmers markets.
Organizers of Amery’s Farmers Market have been working hard to ensure a variety of vendors piques the interest of all those who frequent the market. An expanded market will feature many new vendors as well as returning favorites.
Do not let the road construction detour you away from the market. Easy access from Harriman Avenue will lead you to an assortment of homemade and home grown delights offered at the Amery Farmers Market, which is open Saturdays from 9a.m. to Noon and Mondays from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
This season an array of specialty vendors will offer some unique products that are sure to become favorites. Familiar faces you will see at Monday markets include Amery’s very own Better Self Wellness, the Amery Woman’s Club and Wild Meadows Market (formerly Indigo Iris).
Some of the other specialty booths on Mondays are Connie’s Cakes, Don and Jan with masks, Bruce’s Cinnamon roasted mixed nuts, Leslie’s hemp oil, Susan Knutson’s gnomes, Cheri and Lori’s antler lamps and wind chimes, Aaron’s gormet popcorn, the wood workings of Myron Ashley and Sandy Zezza’s doll clothes.
Saturdays will also see the masks, wood workings, Wild Meadows, gnomes, hemp oil, doll clothes, lamps and chimes, as well as Denise Johnson’s tea towels, Tater Farms with smoked dog treats, Kurt K’s CBD dog biscuits, Barb Will’s champagne jelly and Tyler with Legacy Coffee.
Don’t forget Arnell Humane Society will be at the market with pets for attendees to meet the second Saturday and Monday from June through September.
Amery ‘s very own Phil Abram and ‘Da Beef Stand will feed hungry shoppers on Mondays. Also on that day, WIC will promote Power Produce Mondays and Dizzy J Farms will offer pony rides (weather permitting).
Live music will fill the air the second and fourth Mondays during July and August.
Mark your calendars for July 26, when a special celebration will be had for the State Champion Amery Warrior Wrestlers.
Whether you visit Soo Line Mondays, Saturdays or both, the offerings of specialty products and smiles are bound to keep you coming back.
For more information on the Amery Farmers Market watch for upcoming articles in the Amery Free Press through the month of May or visit https://www.facebook.com/Amery-WI-farmers-markets
