Editors note: This is the third story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29. Each week different vendors and activities will be featured.
You know what they say, “Keep your friends close and your farmers closer.” Farmers' markets are one of the oldest forms of direct marketing by small farmers. From the traditional "mercados" in the Peruvian Andes to the unique street markets in Asia, growers all over the world gather weekly to sell their produce directly to the public. In the last few decades, they have become a favorite marketing method for many farmers throughout the United States and a weekly ritual for many shoppers.
Shopping at a farmers' market is a great way to meet local farmers and get fresh, flavorful, locally produced foods.
Organizers of Amery’s Farmers Market have ensured a variety of vendors will meet the needs of those who are craving seasonal favorites.
Saturday markets will have summer favorites such as Pike Hole Farms, with their large variety of produce; Esther Nelson with honey, mushrooms and maple syrup as well as Ka Farms with veggies and spring rolls.
Mondays will feature all of those vendors plus Stephen’s micro greens.
Starting in mid June, Growing Wishes Greenhouse will be at the market both days with product.
Don’t forget Arnell Humane Society will be at the market with pets for attendees to meet the second Saturday and Monday from June through September.
Amery ‘s very own Phil Abram and ‘Da Beef Stand will feed hungry shoppers on Mondays. Also on that day, WIC will promote Power Produce Mondays and Dizzy J Farms will offer pony rides (weather permitting).
Live music will fill the air the second and fourth Mondays during July and August.
Mark your calendars for July 26, when a special celebration will be had for the State Champion Amery Warrior Wrestlers.
Whether you visit Soo Line Mondays, Saturdays or both, the offerings of specialty products and smiles are bound to keep you coming back.
Do not let the road construction detour you away from the market. Easy access from Harriman Avenue will lead you to an assortment of homemade and home grown delights offered at the Amery Farmers Market, which is open Saturdays from 9a.m. to Noon and Mondays from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
For more information on the Amery Farmers Market watch for upcoming articles in the Amery Free Press through the month of May or visit https://www.facebook.com/Amery-WI-farmers-markets
