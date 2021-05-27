Editors note: This is the fourth story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29.
Great cooking is about being inspired by the simple things around you available at fresh markets. It doesn't necessarily have to look fancy to be delicious.
Organizers of Amery’s Farmers Market are hoping you will join them and all of the wonderful vendors for the start of the Farmers Market season this coming Saturday.
Here is the most up to date list of the vendors and products available at Amery’s 2021 Saturday (S) and Monday (M) markets:
Aaron’s gourmet popcorn-M
Amery Woman’s Club-M
Better Self Wellness; shakes and teas-M
Barb Will’s Champagne jelly and plants-S
Bill Tylee’s garlic-M, S
Bruce’s cinnamon roasted mixed nuts-M
Cheri and Lori’s antler lamps and wind chimes-M, S
Christianson Farms; beef and pork-S
Connie’s Cakes; cupcakes-M
Dale Goss; chicken-M
Denise Johnson’s dishtowels and clothes, S
Don and Jan’s masks-M, S
Esther Nelson; honey, maple syrup and mushrooms-M, S
Growing Wishes Greenhouse; plants, veggies and flowers-M, S (starting in mid-June)
Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Farm; smoked trout-M
Ka Farm; veggies and spring rolls-M, S
Kurt K.’s dog biscuits-S
Legacy River Coffee-S
Leslie Kragness; hemp oil-M, S
Minglewood Farms; beef and cheese-M
Myron’s wood workings-M, S
Pike Hole Family Farm; veggies and canned goods-M, S
Rocky Hollow Farm; lamb-M
Sandy Zezza’s doll clothes-M, S
Stephen Howela’s microgreens-M
Susan Knutson; gnomes-M, S
Tater Farms; pork and beef smoked dog bones-S
Teri Forester’s baked goods-S
Warwick’s pork and eggs-M, S
Wild Meadows Market; soaps, lotions, essential oils and olive oil-M, S
Zoe’s Chaos Coneflowers; sugar cookies-M
Don’t forget Arnell Humane Society will be at the market with pets for attendees to meet the second Saturday and Monday from June through September.
Amery ‘s very own Phil Abram and ‘Da Beef Stand will feed hungry shoppers on Mondays. Also on that day, WIC will promote Power Produce Mondays and Dizzy J Farms will offer pony rides (weather permitting).
Live music will fill the air the second and fourth Mondays during July and August.
Mark your calendars for July 26, when a special celebration will be had for the State Champion Amery Warrior Wrestlers.
Whether you visit Soo Line Mondays, Saturdays or both, the offerings of specialty products and smiles are bound to keep you coming back.
Do not let the road construction detour you away from the market. Easy access from Harriman Avenue will lead you to an assortment of homemade and home grown delights offered at the Amery Farmers Market, which is open Saturdays from 9a.m. to Noon and Mondays from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
For more information on the Amery Farmers Market watch for upcoming articles in the Amery Free Press through the month of May or visit https://www.facebook.com/Amery-WI-farmers-markets
*Please note: All information is subject to change.
