Editors note: This is the first story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29. Each week different vendors and activities will be featured.
World renowned Chef Jose Andres has said, “Look at our farmers markets today, bursting with heritage breeds and heirloom varieties, foods that were once abundant when we were an agricultural nation, but that we have lost touch with. Bringing all these back helps us connect to our roots, our communities and helps us feed America the proper way.”
Organizers of Amery’s Farmers Market have been working hard to ensure a variety of vendors piques the interest of all those who frequent the market. An expanded market will feature many new vendors as well as returning favorites.
Do not let the road construction detour you away from the market. Easy access from Harriman Avenue will lead you to an assortment of homemade and home grown delights offered at the Amery Farmers Market, which is open Saturdays from 9a.m. to Noon and Mondays from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
Just a few of the new and exciting things coming to the market this year include Arnell Humane Society, with pets for attendees to meet the second Saturday and Monday from June through September.
Amery ‘s very own Phil Abram and ‘Da Beef Stand will feed hungry shoppers on Mondays. Also on that day, WIC will promote Power Produce Mondays and Dizzy J Farms will offer pony rides (weather permitting).
Live music will fill the air the second and fourth Mondays during July and August.
Mark your calendars for July 26, when a special celebration will be had for the State Champion Amery Warrior Wrestlers.
Monday markets will feature meat/poultry/cheese vendors such as Nolan and Elizabeth Warwick’s chicken and eggs, lamb from Rocky Hollow Farms, smoked trout from Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm, chicken from Dale Gross and the beef and cheese of Minglewood Farms.
Saturdays, Nolan and Elizabeth Warwick’s chicken and eggs and Christianson Farms with beef and pork will be available.
Whether you visit Soo Line Mondays, Saturdays or both, the offerings of proteins, produce, specialty products and smiles are bound to keep you coming back.
For more information on the Amery Farmers Market watch for upcoming articles in the Amery Free Press through the month of May or visit https://www.facebook.com/Amery-WI-farmers-markets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.