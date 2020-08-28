A Thursday evening physical altercation and the death of Joshua Zasada, 44, Amery is currently under investigation, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department.
The release from Amery Police Chief Tom Marson states Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m. the Amery EMS, Amery First Responders and Amery Police Department responded to a subject, not breathing, at a residence on Park Street in the city of Amery.
Upon arrival of the officer, life saving measures were being administered by the medical staff without success.
Amery Police were advised that a physical altercation had occurred between Zasada and a male, who was known to the victim.
A suspect was taken into custody as a result of the death. The name is being withheld pending formal charges by the Polk County District Attorney's office.
This investigation remains active and the Amery Police Department is asking that anyone who may have information related to this case please contact
them at (715) 268-7411 during normal business hours or after hours through the Polk County Dispatch Center at (715) 485-8300. This is an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the public.
