During a time when recent circumstances have caused some industries to have slower, if any production, Amery’s Reliatrace is not only considered essential, it is working tirelessly to aid in the current crisis.
Reliatrace has been making membrane switches for medical device companies for the past 28 years. Reliatrace President/CEO Mark Ester said, “All of us at Reliatrace are grateful to all health care providers, first responders, police and fire personnel who are selflessly putting themselves in harms way to fight this insidious virus, Covid-19.”
He said he is proud of the efforts being made by the production team at Reliatrace, who are busy supplying membrane switches to life saving medical device companies. “The needs are urgent and their efforts are laudatory,” said Ester.
He said, “We established this business to serve the membrane switch market. Since inception, we have provided industrial and medical sensors, and most recently, we have printed Positive Temperature Coefficient heater circuits for applications in all market spaces.”
At Reliatrace, they are striving to support the viral war effort by providing a ventilator company with a membrane switch control panel. This product is the first thing the user touches to tell the ventilator what to do. Ester said, “We have made the production of these parts our priority ahead of non-critical customers. In addition to providing ventilator switches, we also provide medical switches and sensors to other medical companies.”
About 70 percent of Reliatrace’s business serves medical instrumentation companies. Ester said, “The priority we have now is to help meet the demand for membrane switches from our ventilator companies. This is a life saving device for which we are striving to meet the increased demand during this pandemic.”
He said the company typically ships between 25,000 and 45,000 parts per month depending on product mix and sales demand. They ship directly to the original equipment manufacturer.
Employees of Reliatrace are busy, with no slow-down in sight. The company is currently running 1 ½ shifts; with the earliest start at 5:30 a.m. and the latest quit time at 7:00 p.m.
As far as safety measures being taken at Reliatrace regarding the safety of the employees as well as the safety of the places receiving the parts, Ester said, “We follow all recommendations from OSHA and the State of Wisconsin in providing a safe working environment for our employees. There is no risk to our customers in receiving our products. Our goal is to keep our employees as safe as possible so that we can meet the needs of life supporting device companies.”
