Denis Carteron

Like many things that had to be handled a little differently in 2020, the welcoming of Amery’s newest Community Club President was not the traditional ceremony that is held annually in December.

Last December outgoing President Denis Carteron bid adieu to an unprecedented year for the Amery Community Club. He welcomed the newest “Red Coat”, President, Tom Hartmann into the position.

Meetings were put on hold when COVID-19 made its debut, but President Hartmann said the board is hopeful to resume Community Club meetings in March 2021. It is understandable that some members may not feel comfortable gathering yet, but for those who would like to, safe ways are being explored. Members should watch for updates through their emails.

The Community Club is looking for members to join a few of their committees. New faces and fresh ideas are always welcome to help plan local events. 

If you are not a Community Club member and are thinking about joining, keep in mind that 

your first year of membership is completely free. 

Community Club is a great opportunity for networking. Not only does it allow you the ability to participate in decisions that will affect your community’s future, membership makes you a part of creating and encouraging a strong local economy to keep our business and community moving forward.

Members are given opportunities for targeted, effective and affordable advertising.

Tom Hartmann

If you are a Community Club member who is interested in joining one of our committees or you are someone who would like to learn more about joining, please feel free to reach out to a member of the board.

Tom Hartmann: tomhartmannrealtor@gmail.com

Tony Meyers: TMeyers@midwestone.com

April Ziemer: editor@theameryfreepress.com

Shawn Doerfler: doerflers@amerysd.k12.wi.us

Denis Carteron: dcarteron@abc-clc.com

The board has been brainstorming ideas to assist members during the upcoming sidewalk and road projects, as well as other new ways to keep the community going strong, stay tuned for details.

The board recognizes that the community would be where it is without the dedication of past presidents who were committed to the future of Amery, its businesses, residents and visitors. Thank you to all those who have served as President of the Amery Community Club:

1927-29 W.W. Winchester I

1930 R.M. Hauger

1931-34 Dr. C. A. Nelson

1935-41 James L. McGinnis

1942-43 Tom L. Yates

1944-47 Rueben Christianson

1948 J. Edson Davis

1949 Al Kinney

1950 John J. Burman

1951 Ralph Pennington

1952 Elmer H. Nelson

1953 Dr. Haakon Alme

1954 Lester A. Sjobeck

1955 Dr. P.H. Satterlund

1956 Chuck Dean

1957 Dr. Jack Larsen

1958 Robert J. Williamson

1959 Harold Micheal

1960 Robert Harkness

1961 Dr. R. L. Whitlark

1962 George Griffin

1963 James Austin

1964 Erwin Danielson

1965 Wayne Hanson

1966 Joe Scheier

1967 Dr. Don Nelson

1968 Dr. William Byrne

1969 Don Paul Novitzke

1970 Clarence Enneking

1971 John Mertz

1972 Lester Gullickson

1973 John K. Stoll

1974 Dan Byrnes

1975 Al Ryser

1976 Dr. Darold Niccum

1977 Robert H. Rasmussen

1978 Jim Adams

1979 Dave Parl

1980 Dennis John

1981 Henry Snyder

1982 Duane Luehman

1983 Bruce Johnson

1984 Ray Norsted

1985 Dan Lien

1986 Vern Peterson

1987 Dr. Dick Schutte

1988 Jon Buss

1989 Dr. Terry Christopherson

1990 Larry Loverude

1991 Mike Ginter

1992 Bob Johansen

1993 Paul Isakson

1994 Dan Draxler

1995 Stan Koppinger

1996 Diean Schramski

1997 Nora Schaefer

1998 Matt Johnson

1999 Ray Klopotek

2000 Mike Hafele

2001 Chuck Williamson

2002 Neil Isakson

2003 David Erspamer

2004 Dr. David Clausen

2005 Bart Bergen

2006 Vanessa Donahue

2007 Gary Taxdahl

2008 Stephen V. Schiell

2009 Brian Byrnes

2010 Tom Bensen

2011 Ed White

2012 Oralee Schock

2013 Sally Klevgard

2014 Ed Flanum

2015 Larry Coleman

2016 Tom Van Someren

2017 Dan Young

2018 Shari Overby

2019 Cheryl Meyer

2020 Denis Carteron

