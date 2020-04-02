Fueled by fire and driven by courage, Amery High School Class of 1977’s very own Tom Barthman has been chosen as a Wisconsin State Fireman of the Year.
Barthman was born and raised in Amery and lived there until the age of 21. “I don't get to Amery as much as I would like. I have many friends still there, and it is always home,” he said.
The same year Barthman graduated from AHS, he began a career in public safety and has been serving and protecting ever since.
Early in his career he worked various Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) positions including Amery EMS and St. Croix Valley EMS. Barthman also had stints as a part time patrol officer in Amery, Milltown, Luck, Dresser and Osceola.
Since 1988, Barthman has worked for St. Croix County Emergency Communications as a 911 telecommunicator.
Barthman has been a highly contributing member of the fire service for over 42 years and has continued to adapt and evolve throughout his entire career. Barthman embraces all aspects of the fire service, fire prevention, and education.
Barthman was one of three firefighters recognized in the state. Annette Geisler, Wisconsin State Fire Association Executive Assistant, said, “All nominations are reviewed by an award committee made up of four Board members from our Association. The nominations are given a score based on information including years of service, training, acts of heroism, volunteerism within the community, leadership and involvement in fire safety initiatives. The highest score is awarded Firefighter of the Year.”
Chief Scott St. Martin of the Hudson Fire Department where Barthman has been a member for the past 26 years, said, “Lieutenant Barthman has worked tirelessly to develop his craft along with building strong and lasting relationships throughout the Fire Service. To fully appreciate Tom's contributions to his community, you must view the entire body of work of his experience. Tom has provided a lifetime of service to this and other communities.”
St. Martin said as an involved mentor, Barthman has looked for ways to teach and improve the skills and knowledge for all firefighters. His service to education includes Best Alternative Trainers as the Training Coordinator from 1992 until present, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College as an Emergency Services Instructor from 1985 to 1995, and Century College as an Emergency Services Instructor from 2015 until present.
“With the amount of involvement Tom has you wouldn't think he has time for any volunteer experiences, but somehow he finds time to serve in the following capacities; St. Croix County Fire Officers Association as a Member and Past President, and MABAS-WISCONSIN as the West Central Region Coordinator from 2015 until present. Lieutenant Barthman has been involved in leading and training our Explorer Post for many years. Through his active participation, we have been able to hire six former Explorers as full members of the Hudson Fire Department,” said St. Martin.
In the last few years, one of the areas Barthman has focused on has been cancer awareness and prevention. He Chairs the Hudson Fire Department Health & Safety Committee, where he has set-up a program and procedures for gross decontamination, turnout gear washing, and documentation logs. Through his leadership, to Health and Safety Education and everything in-between, Tom has also Chaired Hudson’s Fire Prevention Open House and has also been a prolific grant writer for the Hudson Fire Department.
Within the last 18 months, prior to his nomination, Barthman had responded to at least 302 incidents. St. Martin said, “He has always been relied upon for his Incident Command skills which where highlighted this year during a watercraft rescue on the St. Croix River March, 28, 2019 and during a MABAS Box Alarm to the 4th Level in Erin Prairie Township on September 28, 2019.”
Barthman’s latest award for which he said he was overwhelmed by the news of being chosen, will join a list of other recognitions he has received. Barthman earned his Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Several Commendations have been awarded, including one from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2005 for 911 Center assistance in apprehending a suspect during a bank robbery in progress. Another Commendation was awarded from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office in 1993. During a Mutual-Aid medical emergency while on duty as a police officer, Barthman made entry to a running vehicle and assessed victims overcome by carbon monoxide. Tom has been honored by the Hudson Fire Department as Firefighter of the Year in 1998 and 2010.
St. Martin said, “Barthman has had a long term commitment to public safety. He displays outstanding leadership and has extremely positive interatication with the citizens of our community. Tom has demonstrated exemplary Fire Safety and Education skills and achieved significant accomplishments with Administrative and Fire Suppression duties. Lieutenant Barthman's tagline is a quote from Theodore Roosevelt which says, ‘Do the best you can, where you are, with what you have.” We believe Tom has far exceeded these words, which he lives by.
