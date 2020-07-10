Travel Wisconsin recently asked residents to nominate their favorite brewery on social media in the ultimate Wisconsin Brewdown. With a reach of nearly 124,000 people, and more than 2,500 responses, Amery Ale Works ranked among the top 20 in the state.
Beer aficionados and novices alike are encouraged to vote for their favorite brewery as often as once per day now through Friday, July 24th at TravelWisconsin.com/Wisconsin-Brewdown and help crown Wisconsin’s favorite brewery, “Top in Hops.”
“We are excited Amery Ale Works is a part of the Travel Wisconsin Brewdown, and rather shocked we made the top 20 with so many fantastic breweries in the state! This nomination just goes to show how supportive our community and patrons are! It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best breweries in the state. Thank you Travel Wisconsin for putting a virtual spotlight on our state’s breweries, helping us all stay in business and showcase the wonderful talent of the nominated breweries.” Said Samantha Brandt, Event Coordinator at Amery Ale Works.
With a mix of mega-breweries that made Wisconsin famous for beer and innovative craft breweries, Wisconsin remains at the center of the beer universe. By mixing traditional European brewing techniques with local ingredients and a deft artist’s touch, these entrepreneurs have created some of the most highly regarded beers in the world – as well as vibrant tourist attractions.
Dozens of Wisconsin’s breweries and brew pubs offer tours or tastings and visitors looking for a unique culinary and cultural experience can visit a number of them within a short distance in every region of the state.
“With so many great breweries throughout the state, The Wisconsin Brewdown is a fun way to support your local favorites and learn about new must-try breweries to visit in the future,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “I encourage all to participate by visiting TravelWisconsin.com , vote for your favorite brewery, and plan your trip to discover what’s on tap in Wisconsin.”
Breweries are an important sector of the tourism industry. The Wisconsin Brewdown promotion is one of a series of efforts the department is undertaking to spotlight and support the tourism industry’s recovery.
The mission of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism (Travel Wisconsin) is to inspire travelers to experience a fresh take on vacation through exploring Wisconsin’s many natural landscapes, vibrant urban communities, scenic byways and hidden gems. Through strategic partnerships with destination marketing organizations, industry associations and attractions, the department supports Wisconsin as a premier travel destination through industry-leading
marketing programs. Wisconsin tourism generates a $22.2 billion economic impact and supports more than 202,000 full and part-time jobs. Learn more about Wisconsin at www.TravelWisconsin.com.
