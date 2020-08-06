Step aside, social media. Writing handwritten notes to take a moment to brighten the day for seniors, the immunocompromised and others in solo isolation during the coronavirus pandemic is a perfect way to spend some time.
Just because many are practicing social distancing, doesn’t mean emotional distancing needs to be practiced. It’s more important than ever for those who need to quarantine as much as possible to still feel the love. Amery Memory Care has started a pen-pal campaign to do just that.
Amery Memory Care thought they would hop on the pen pal train and see if they could get their residents some friends to correspond with.
Research shows that even in normal times (and now is far from normal), one in four people feel lonely on a regular basis. Memory Care has residents that are in isolation and having a pen pal gives them a connection to the outside world again.
Pen pals can exchange drawings, favorite foods, photos and more. It is a great program for those in Amery Memory Care as it’s an extremely lonely time since they can’t see their friends or family in the flesh right now. Currently, no one can come into the building (families, volunteers). They are allowed to have a front window visit or Skype.
Loneliness is a horrible feeling. Having a pen-pal gives a senior a way to feel needed, checked in on and something to look forward to. The seniors aren’t the only ones who benefit; it is a win/win. The writers from the outside get a peek into the past, while the seniors score some much-needed companionship. It is a great opportunity for a connection to be made from one generation to another.
Similar programs are taking place across the country. Many are in partnership with school-age kids who could use a little extra writing practice—and a few more free time activities since their extra-curriculars have been put on hold.
Amery Memory Care is open to anyone who wants to be a pen pal with any of the residents. Their Activities Department helps the residents respond back to their pen pals.
If you are interested you can view pen-pal options by scrolling down on https://www.facebook.com/AmeryMemoryCare/
Or call (715) 268-4800 for a match to be made.
Address letters to Amery Memory Care c/o residents name at 215 Birch Street W. Amery, WI 54001.
