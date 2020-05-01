The end of their senior year has not been how any members of the Class of 2020 envisioned, but the School District of Amery is making sure there are still ways for memories to be made.
These students have worked hard and it is time to be awarded. Wednesday, May 13, Senior Awards Night will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed live on the “We Are Amery” Facebook page. Watch the virtual awards show from the comfort of your home to see who receives awards and/or scholarships.
Thursday, May 21, a Senior Parade will start at 7 p.m. ('Senior Walk' Alternative). At 6:45 the seniors will line up near Jorgensen Field for a car tour through campus. It is encouraged parents drive so the seniors can wave and enjoy the experience. The Amery Police Department will lead them through campus where school staff and family can wave and cheer as they celebrate the end of high school and the beginning of their next journey.
• Seniors - feel free to decorate your vehicle and wear your graduation cap.
• Seniors and their drivers must stay in their vehicles.
• Spectators must observe proper social distancing by staying in their vehicles or standing next to their vehicles parked along the parade route. Please park a safe distance from all other spectator vehicles."
• A portion of the parade may be live streamed, but most importantly, we will use photos and video clips from the parade for a compiled Senior Parade video that will be released on social media.
Cue the Pomp and Circumstance and let the march begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15. The district said a Thursday was selected to avoid summer weekend plans.
Plan A - Graduates participate, limited spectators, and a live stream.
Plan B - Graduates participate only, no spectators, and a live stream.
Plan C - Virtual ceremony live stream only. No graduates or spectators.
All of the named plans are subject to change based upon state guidelines for social distancing and safety. Governor Evers ordered all Wisconsin schools and school facilities remain closed through June 30; therefore, June dates were not an option for graduation.
The more some things were forced to change, the more some things are being accommodated to stay the same. Things in the planning process, which will take place as usual include: the Amery Free Press edition to honor all graduates, Class of 2020 shirts, senior 'silly awards,' senior edition of The Warrior and the senior slideshow.
