There are many pieces to the puzzle of a community’s success. A piece that has been integral to the business landscape of Amery’s scene is the Amery Economic Development Corporation (AEDC).
The purpose of the AEDC is economic development in the Amery community as well as retention and growth of existing businesses. They focus on business retention, expansion, recruitment, new business start-ups, marketing and advocacy.
Paul Shafer, a resident of Amery since 1984, is the Executive Director of the AEDC, which was incorporated in June 2009.
The AEDC is a non-profit private corporation funded by its membership. It is led by an 11-member board of directors. Members of the board come from a variety of businesses in Amery. Retail, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, education and finance all are represented on their board.
Current AEDC President Tom Bensen said, “One of the things I like about the board is the variety of representatives. All of us are impacted by what happens in this community. If the town does well, we do well.”
“We are heavily involved in advocacy for the Amery community and the business community within our City,” said Shafer.
Shafer said one of the questions he gets asked often is, “Does the AEDC have funds to lend to businesses?” The answer is no. Shafer said, “We are not a lending option. The AEDC acts as a connector or liaison of sorts. By that I mean, we work to connect a business issue with a resource to address that issue. Often, an existing business leader does not have time to investigate a potential solution to an issue he may have. That is where we can come in and help find a resource that can address their issue.”
Shafer’s role sees him functioning as a connector or bridge for any and all businesses from start-ups to those looking to move into Amery to those that are thinking of expanding.
If you are looking for an existing property or business space, he can tell you what is available and who to contact.
Through various entities there are funds available to help a business. Façade loans, Revolving Loans, and Micro loans are available, and he can help direct you to those resources.
Shafer can help you find a service you may need. “Basically, if you have a question, I can help you get that question answered. You may not know who to talk with or have time to find who to talk with; I can do that for you,” he said.
The AEDC is not part of the city government. They are an independent corporation that works closely with the city government. There are 60 Amery businesses that fund the AEDC.
During the pandemic, the AEDC forwarded information about various programs available to businesses. The “We’re All In” Grant was for $2,500. The application required a letter of recommendation from financial or economic development entities. The AEDC wrote 17 such letters for Amery businesses. Polk County had 183 businesses get grants totaling $457,500, including some successful grants for Amery businesses.
Some of the AEDC goals for the next year include working to assist to businesses in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Work Amery’ initiative, exploring opportunities to bring affordable childcare options to the Amery community, work to bring additional housing options to the Amery community, continuing to hold the Manufacturing Leadership Roundtable meetings and Continuing to work on promoting Agritourism.
Shafer said, “The AEDC is here to help in any way we can. We want to help young people stay and thrive in Amery. We want to see small businesses thrive in Amery. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy of our community.”
