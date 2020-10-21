Election Day is merely weeks away and interest in casting votes sooner rather than later is skyrocketing across the nation. By the end of September, voters in some states including Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida and Michigan had already requested more ballots than pre-Election Day votes were cast in all of 2016. Locally, Amery absentee voting requests have also been on the rise.
As of October 13, absentee requests for Amery were 587. Interim City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “I am expecting the numbers to go upwards of 800 considering we have In-Person voting next week starting on Oct. 20th and ending October 30th. We are getting several requests daily for absentee ballots.”
She said during the 2016 Presidential Election, the City of Amery issued a total of 384 ballots.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a large reason for the increase in absentee voting and has created issues of a lack of poll workers in some communities. Bjorklund said, “I have five Poll Workers working both A.M. and P.M. shifts. I am hopeful that we will get National Guard assistance, which will bring our numbers to seven. We are not in need of volunteers, as I feel we have enough with our current staff including new volunteers and possible National Guard assistance.”
The city is taking safety precautions into consideration for those who choose in-person voting. “We will implement the help of additional Public Works Staff to help with the crowd outside. We are practicing mask requirements as well as sanitizing the area on a constant basis. We will have four touchscreen voting machines available along with paper voting option. That being said, there will be no more than five voters in the area at one time along with our current voting staff. We will just not allow more than that at one time in the voting area. We have pens that are for use on an individual basis, which means that nobody can use the same pen. We are in constant rotation of pens so that they are always safe and sanitized,” said Bjorklund.
If someone is unable to enter the polls, they can call ahead at (715) 501-0180 to request curbside voting.
