With just weeks before the presidential vote, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court took time to decide whether thousands of ballots must be reprinted. The court’s decision Thursday to delay the distribution of ballots for the November election means they will not be necessarily be ready by the guidelines set by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
As municipal clerks across Wisconsin were beginning to mail roughly 1 million absentee ballots to voters in order to meet a legally mandated state deadline of September 17, the court ordered a halt to the process until it reviewed a dispute over addresses on Green Party petitions for ballot access. The court said it needed time to decide whether ballots should be reprinted to include Howie Hawkins, the Green Party presidential candidate, who had made a bid to be on the ballot.
The order put a pause on the work of election officials in Wisconsin. There was a possibility this temporary order could be followed by a court decision to require a new ballot design, which would force clerks to scrap the ballots that have already been printed.
Amery Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund said, “Please be aware that the ballots will not be available until the Supreme Court rules they can be mailed out or voted on during in-person voting. I had anticipated they would be available the third week of September 2020, however; until the court rules, I cannot distribute the ballots. When I can do so, I will keep everyone apprised.”
In the end, the court ruled to leave the Green Party off, but it still delayed the absentee ballot process as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.