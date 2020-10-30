In 2012 former Amery Area Community Foundation (AACF) Chair, Sue Johnson, said, “We’re doing more than just giving scholarships to local high school seniors,” said Foundation Chair Sue Johnson. “Our community foundation is impacting lives, solving problems, and improving the future of the Amery area.”
Eight years later, members of the AACF still agree with Johnson’s sentiments. Her son-in-law, Ed Flanum, has taken the reigns as AACF Chair and along with the rest of the board, they are working diligently to leave a positive mark on the Amery community.
The City of Amery, local organizations and concerned citizens founded the AACF in 1984 as a community trust. Its purpose was to give individuals and families the opportunity to make lasting gifts to meet the needs of residents.
In 2008, the AACF became affiliated with the St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) based in Hudson. Together they work to assure donors that gifts made today will be professionally managed. The funds will be used wisely and effectively to enhance the community’s future well-being. The partnership sees SCVF board and staff manage the funds and complete all accounting and government required paperwork.
Board member Leslie Hessler said there was a time when she had no clue what the AACF even was and that her banker had introduced it to her. “It is a way to use your assets to promote the charitable things you love in your community,” she said.
Flanum said AACF is able to grant approximately 4 ½ percent of their endowed fund; the average of the last 16 quarters, so about $36,000 a year that they are able to grant. The usually do it in two cycles.
The 2020 AACF Mission statement concisely states what the group is all about. “We build permanent endowments and provide philanthropic leadership, enabling donors to make lasting investments in the Amery area.”
The AACF has given funds to the Amery Food Pantry, the Amery Public Library, Northwoods Homeless Shelters, Interfaith Caregivers, Kinship, Polk County Mental Health Taskforce, Amery Centennial Hall, Arnell, Amery Historical Society, the Danielson Band Shell and much more. Board member Dr. Lisa Turek-Shay said, “Name a project around Amery and we have probably been involved. We have been behind the scenes on an awful lot that has happened in the community.”
