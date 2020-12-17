“In September 1980, it was with trepidation and hope that I first drove into the City of Amery, pulling a trailer behind my truck,” said Dave Erspamer. As Erspamer enters the new chapter of retirement, he reflected on the past 40 years as an Attorney in Amery.
“I had been offered a job to work with the law firm then known as Cwayna, Novitzke, Byrnes, Gust & Williams. My plan was to work a year for the law firm while my wife, Heidi, finished graduate school at the University of Minnesota and then move to Atlanta, Georgia,” he said.
Erspamer said he had a job waiting in Atlanta when his year was over. “However, after having been subjected to the considerable charms, opportunities and people that make up the City of Amery, I now find myself retiring from the practice of law after having spent 40+ years in Amery. I don’t regret for a minute that I never left for Georgia,” he said.
His dad was a metallurgical research engineer working in mining and was transferred quite frequently. Erspamer lived in Juneau, Alaska; Little Rock, Arkansas; Columbus, Ohio; Duluth, Minnesota; and finally graduated from high school in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He attended college at St. John’s University in Minnesota and then graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School.
He said, “I chose the field of law because I believed it was the great equalizer. The little guy could fight the big guy and the same rules applied to both.”
If he had to pick the worst part of being a lawyer, it would be the frustration in realizing that it is not possible to be all things to all people. He said, “Despite the opportunities allowed, there are still limitations on remedies afforded by the law.”
During the course of his practice, he worked 28 years downtown across from Bremer Bank. Erspamer then had the opportunity to purchase a building on the south end of town and was able to practice out of his own building thereafter.
“My great pride is having represented nearly 6,000 clients during my career. I feel honored to have had the opportunity to bring five of my claims before the highest court in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Erspamer said.
He was also very proud to have had the opportunity to participate in high school career day for a number of years. He said, “This gave me the opportunity to talk about the practice of law with students who might be interested in working in the field. I have had several students come back to me, after having attended law school, to remind me that they heard me speak at a career day presentation. My daughter, Jessy, was a student who attended my talks at career day. I am pleased to share, she now plans to attend law school.”
Erspamer said, “We were blessed with the opportunity to raise our family in Amery and find a community of kind, wonderful and dedicated people living here. Shortly after moving to Amery, a young doctor moved-in across the street from us. It wasn’t long after that Dr. Rimestad introduced us to a young pharmacist in town and 40 years later the Rimestad and Tryggestad families still remain close personal friends. Over the years many other wonderful friendships have blossomed, and we consider ourselves to be incredibly blessed to have these fine people in our lives.”
When speaking about other favorite parts of building a life in Amery, Erspamer said, “I have learned what a wonderful resource it is to be close to the water. I have had the great privilege of being able to live on a lake with my wife, Heidi, while watching my son, Jonathan and daughter, Jessica, grow-up and attend school in Amery.”
He said in addition to Amery being a wonderful place to live and raise a family, he has very much enjoyed and been honored by the opportunities he has had to participate in the community. “In 2002 I had the honor of being President if the Amery Community Club and during that same time, I was also President of the Amery Area United Way. For over 30 years I have been the president of the Lake Wapogasset & Bear Trap Lake Sanitary District Board of Commissioners and more recently, I was invited to become a director of the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Foundation provides substantial amounts in grants to hospitals, clinics, schools and other charitable organizations within our area and throughout the U.S.,” Erspamer said.
As to the future, He and Heidi plan to take a road trip, traveling to the Southern and Western states. They also plan to travel internationally, including Iceland and Ireland next fall. Erspamer said, “Like everyone, we are looking forward to the post COVID-19 era, so we can renew friendships with contacts lost because of the pandemic. I hope to take on new challenges and learn to play pickleball. We do not intend to travel to Atlanta, Georgia now or to wonder ‘what if?’ as we found what we were looking for in the opportunities and friendships given to us in Amery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.