The third week of June crept up on people quite fast, but those who love Clayton Cheese Days have been waiting for this week since 2019.
Like most other town festivals, Cheese Days was put on ice last year due to COVID-19. The 54th annual festival, which runs from June 18-20, 2021 sees Clayton Cheese Days back in full swing with many activities. There is something for everyone.
Friday Community Wide Garage Sales run from 9a.m.-4p.m. A Kids Pedal Pull will take place at the Fire Hall at 6:30p.m. The Dairyland Garden Tractor Pull starts at 6:30p.m. A Street Dance will be located on Clayton Ave East, featuring the music of "County Line" from 8p.m.-12a.m. and Karaoke will shake things up at Charlie's Place from 9p.m.-1a.m.
Saturday the 13th Annual Walk/Run starts at 8a.m in the bank parking lot. Faith Lutheran Church will host a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30a.m. -9:30a.m. The Grand Cheese Days Parade begins Cheese Days: This Weekend in Clayton
Continued from page 1
at 10:00 a.m. featuring a variety of floats and bands. Also on Saturday, the Lions Club Car Show will run from 8a.m.-3p.m. The 4 Seasons Craft and Vendor Show takes place from 10a.m.-3p.m. An array of Petting Zoo/Pony Rides/Carnival games and activities begins at 11a.m. The Tractor Pull at the Fire Hall starts at Noon and the Western Wisconsin Truck Pull at the Fire Hall starts at 7p.m.
Sunday the popular Lions Club Demolition Derby at the Fire Hall will begin at 2p.m.
Town festivals are not possible without the support of their local communities. Thank you to the sponsors of Clayton Cheese Days: 7 Brothers Bar & Grill, Citizens State Bank, Clayton Fire Dept & 1st Responders, Clayton Parks & Rec, Frontier Ag & Turf, Swant Graber Motors, Berghammer Builders, Clayton BP Amoco, Clayton Lions Club, Foremost Farms USA, Noble's Tire Service, Toombs Septic Service, Nordby Enterprises, WJMC 96.1, Star 97.7, Fox 99.1 and Sign-Xpress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.