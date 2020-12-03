Saturday Dec. 5 marks the 35th Annual Holiday Stroll in Amery. The Holiday stroll was an idea set forth by Palmer Sondreal as a day to drop by participating Amery businesses for a little holiday friendliness. The tradition has continued on at the hands of the Amery Free Press and cooperating businesses.
2020 has thrown many curveballs. The staff at the Amery Free Press decided it was important to take a swing at putting together a pandemic friendly version of the Holiday Stroll.
Publisher Tom Stangl said, “The stroll is a tradition in Amery, so we feel the need to do something to carry on, even if it means the event is different this year.
“We decided the hot dogs and hot chocolate and wagon rides would need to go to ensure safety for all involved. No way to safely distance and still have a holiday experience. No Santa, no carolers.
“So, we have pivoted. It will now be a drive through event at Soo Line Park. The first 200 cars will receive a goodie bag with prepackaged hot chocolate mixes and gifts from merchants participating in the stroll. We have 400 bags with wrapped candy for the children.”
Participants are asked to enter Soo Line Park from the south off Harriman Ave, then exit on to Center Street. Donations will be accepted to the food pantry and the mitten tree. The Free Press employees will give the goodie bags to car occupants.
Firms with a large red bow on their door are inviting people to stop by for local shopping after driving through Soo Line Park.
“We encourage people to visit and patronize the sponsors of the stroll. This year, more than ever, these small businesses need your support. Without these merchants, the fabric of our community unravels,” said Stangl.
(0) comments
