As suggested by the Finance Committee, the city council voted unanimously to hire Ayres Associates out of River Falls as the Architect/Engineer for the City Center project, despite concerns of a councilperson over their higher cost.
Council member Sarah Flanum said three proposals were brought to the committee; Ayres, BKV and Studio EA.
During discussion council member Chad Leonard said, “I am not opposed to Ayres. I think it is a fine firm, but I would like to pause to say it is $23,000 more to use them than BKV, based upon the 1.5M projection. Ayres is local as far as it is located out of River Falls and BKV is out of the Twin Cities. I wanted to say is being local worth the $23,000 to hire them?”
“$23,000 is a lot of money, I think,” said Leonard.
Council person Rick Van Blaricom said the city has worked with Aryes before and had very good rapport with them.
Council person Tim Strohbusch said he really appreciated the innovation Ayres envisions for the project. “Hopefully we are going to see that reflected in the building in all aspects, planning, design, the whole bit.”
Strohbusch said he felt Ayres did a better job during the interview process and Flanum agreed.
“I’ll say again, I am not opposed to them, we just need to be good financial stewards,” said Leonard. With that the motion carried.
