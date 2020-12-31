If you would have asked anyone 365 days ago, it is doubtful they would have been able to predict what 2020 had in store. There certainly were challenges, but like any other year there were also triumphs. When readers were asked what they would like to see for Amery in 2021 answers included everything from Taco Bell to transparency. When we look back a year from now, we will see what wishes came true.
In late December 2019, readers were asked what they wanted to see for the upcoming year and answers included better roads, a bakery and a cat parade. Here is a look back at the past twelve months:
January
Isakson gives State of the City address
A large crowd gathered for the January meeting of the Amery Community Club, where the guest speaker was Mayor Paul Isakson. Isakson presented a “State of the City” address, giving updates on matters within Amery.
He said during January 2019 the city conducted a survey for a Block Grant. The results showed Amery to be 53.1 percent LMI (low to moderate income). “That being said, we applied for a one million dollar grant and received a one million dollar grant. Starting next April we will be tearing up Main Street for eight blocks for new sidewalk, new water, new sewer. It will be a mess but we’ll get through this,” said Isakson.
When a question arose about the condition of city streets, the mayor responded, “We spent three times as much as the year before on all the side streets here in Amery. We had spray packing come in and do all of downtown side streets. I call Polk County, who is responsible for Highway 46, every week and leave a message. The county is responsible for Main Street. They got behind because the State of Wisconsin came in October and said they were delaying their project for one year, so the County was in a little too deep. They came in right before it froze and put hot patch and if you noticed in the last thawing cycle, all of the patches are gone. The side streets are fixed up pretty nice.”
City purchases Bremer building, bank will build
In the coming months Amery's City Hall, Library and Police Department are slated to share space in a new location according to an announcement made at City Council Wednesday, January 8.
The city has purchased the current Bremer Bank building for $350,000.
Mayor Paul Isakson said, “I can’t give all of the history, but I can give some. Due to unforeseen circumstances, staying in the condo association turned out to be beyond our means. I went to Bremer Bank and said ‘This would make a great library and city offices and Bremer said hey we would like to sell and build a brand new facility downtown.’ That being said we went to Amery Hospital and Clinic and asked if we could get out of their condo association and they agreed. We went back to Bremer and said, ‘We would like to buy your building if you are going to build a new one downtown.’ It all came to fruition today.”
February
Nelson, school district settle lawsuit
Kori Nelson has settled a lawsuit filed in May 2018 against the Amery School District and former District Administrator James Kuchta.
A copy of the settlement and release agreement was obtained through an open records request filed by the Free Press. Nelson will receive $60,000 in the settlement. From the $60,000, Nelson’s lawyers, Bakke Norman, S.C., will receive $30,000, Nelson will receive $25,000 and Nelson’s business, KM Nelson, LLC, will receive $5,000.
All parties agree to dismissal of the suit “without any concession or admission of unlawful conduct, fault or wrongdoing.”
Nelson, who worked for the district from 1992 until her retirement in February of 2016, entered into a consulting agreement with the district in August of 2017. Nelson is sole proprietor of KM Nelson, LLC. Nelson was contracted to compile data and submit the district's staff and student reports to the State and Federal governments according to established guidelines.
She had initially sought $18,000 in damages, the balance of the agreement she had with the district, as well as compensatory, incidental and consequential damages; punitive damages from Kuchta; an injunction to preclude “further acts of retaliation and further constitutional depravations”; prejudgment interest; postjudgment interest; attorney’s fees and “such other and further relief as the court deems just and proper.”
With this agreement, the district has settled both lawsuits brought against the district and former District Administrator Kuchta.
Billing records obtained by the Free Press show the district spent $15,552 defending itself and Kuchta from the two lawsuits.
Few answers available yet for library
“We do not have a pot of money.”
That was the final response from Alderman Tim Strohbusch when banter went back and forth between him and a community member who had questions concerning the cost of remodeling the current Bremer Bank to house City Hall, the Amery Public Library and police department.
A group of people who wanted their questions and concerns heard showed up at the Tuesday Jan. 28 meeting of the Finance Committee at City Hall.
The first to approach council members was Shannon Schacht. She said she is concerned about the age of the Bremer building, parking and handicap access. “I really really want you to reconsider. We need to put our money where the jewels are and the library is a stellar jewel. Why wreck something if it isn’t broke? If you think this is something we really need to take away and reinvest those dollars again for a less quality product, I think you need to reconsider,” she said.
Strohbusch responded, “The reason behind this is not to diminish the jewel of the city as the previous lady said, that is not our intention. It is to get all of our services under one roof. Financially the cost of staying in the current facilities of the library and police department are expensive, about $50,000 a year. That is a lot of money that we could be investing elsewhere within the city.”
March
Schools close, events cancelled. Changes from Covid-19 hit close to home
Covid-19 has left a mark on the world as we know it. Globally, cancellations or postponements of sporting events, concerts, cruises and other large gatherings developed daily. Theaters, theme parks and other large entities have temporarily closed their doors. Economic fears over the coronavirus drove markets on Wall Street to their worst day since the Black Monday crash in 1987. Friday President Trump declared a national emergency.
The prevention of the spread of Covid-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and the risk may change daily. The virus that appears to have climbing numbers daily has affected many things locally as well.
Some local banks have closed their lobbies and have services only available via drive-thru.
Youth sports teams including hockey and gymnastics that were headed to tournaments over last weekend saw the events canceled.
The Clear Lake girls basketball team was looking forward to battling their way through the rounds of the State competition. Thursday, March 12, the event came to a halt. Dale Rosen, Athletic Director of Clear Lake Schools said, “The decision to cancel the State Girls Basketball Tournament 12 hours before Clear Lake was scheduled to hit the floor, was a devastating blow to our girls. While in Green Bay and as the tournament progressed, we started witnessing the cancellation of other sporting events. We started crossing our fingers in the hopes they would finish the girls basketball tournament out. I understand and respect the difficult decision it must have been for the WIAA. Having to make those types of decisions are never easy nor popular. As the tears and emotions subside I hope our girls can look back on what they accomplished VS what could have been. The girls were able to get a chance at closure to the season as they were permitted in the Resch Center before we headed out of town. The team took one final team picture with an empty arena with a handful of parents and fans that hung around until the end. An emotional end to a historic season.”
In an email sent out March 14 by the School District of Amery, District Administrator, Dr. Shawn Doerfler said, “Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered that all Wisconsin schools close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18th due to the potential spread of the coronavirus. Amery Schools will be in session this week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then are to remain closed through at least Sunday, April 5th.
Amery Alumnus receives prestigious award
Fueled by fire and driven by courage, Amery High School Class of 1977’s very own Tom Barthman was chosen as a Wisconsin State Fireman of the Year.
Barthman was born and raised in Amery and lived there until the age of 21. “I don't get to Amery as much as I would like. I have many friends still there, and it is always home,” he said.
The same year Barthman graduated from AHS, he began a career in public safety and has been serving and protecting ever since.
April
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County
According to Polk County Health Department, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county. The first was reported last Thursday.
A release from the department said the first individual was exposed in a work-related setting and developed symptoms shortly afterward. The individual and family remain under self-quarantine as requested by local, state and federal recommendations. Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.
“It is important that Polk County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County Health Officer. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other at this time. Having a confirmed case reminds us of the need to follow social distancing guidelines.”
When the show can’t go on
Local festivals cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
Many would say some of the best parts of summer include marching bands, corndogs and a trip aboard a tilt-o-whirl. While people deal with changes COVID-19 has thrust upon current day-to-day life, it is hard to ignore the effects it is also taking on future events.
It makes sense Woodville Syttendae Mai, one of the area’s earliest summer festivals, was the first to sadly pull the plug on their festival two months before its May 14-16 celebration. When the decision was announced, Woodville Lions Club President Don Timmerman said, “This move wasn’t made out of panic or fear. The health care officials are just unsure how this whole situation is going to play out.”
Local towns that followed include Clayton Cheese Days, scheduled for June 19-21 and Clear Lake Heritage Days scheduled for June 27-30.
May
Wisconsin gas prices creep up, but still one of lowest in nation
While still one of the least expensive markets, Wisconsin saw a 27-cent jump in gas prices over the past week.
Wisconsin is one of less than a dozen states that saw an increase in the past week.
A few weeks ago, two Wisconsin gas stations The 63 Express in Hagar City and 35 Express in nearby Maiden Rock were selling a gas for 89 cents per gallon, which was quoted by Fox News as being the cheapest gas in the entire United States.
Welcome home Ol’ Red
A little rusty? Sure. Might it be missing some nuts and bolts? Yup. Is it dinged and scratched? Absolutely! But the memories held within this old red truck are in pristine condition. They say there’s no place like home and this little Deer Park fire truck has found it’s way there.
May 6, the Village of Deer Park Clerk received an email that started Ol’ Red’s journey home. Mel Winberg Jr. (Sonny) sent a message to say he believed he had one of the fire department’s trucks and wanted to get it back to the area. The message was forwarded to Chief Jeff Croes and with that, Winberg and Croes were in communication.
Winberg and Croes worked out a plan to get the truck with only 7030 miles on it, from its location in Siren back to Deer Park and May 17, was the day. Armed with a few copies of pictures Croes had received from Ruth Severson, who's husband John had served on the department, Croes met Winberg at the property in Siren on Hwy. 70 just a few miles east of town.
None of the current members of the Deer Park Fire Department (DPFD) were on the department when this truck was in service. The DPFD purchased the truck, used, in 1964. The truck itself is a 1945(46?) Ford.
June
After years of attempts, chicken ordinance passes in Amery
The clucking continued during meetings of Amery’s Public Safety committee and regular meeting of the city council and the cries of people wanting to get closer to their food source have been answered with an unanimous yes.
Although in numerous previous attempts, the keeping of chickens within city limits has been turned down; it was five yesses June 3 from the council. The ordinance became legal June 10.
Meet the Amery Allies
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”-Margaret Mead
You may have recently noticed a group standing in various places around town, holding signs. This newly formed group has decided to go by the name: the Amery Allies.
Group member Lindsay Potter said, “The Amery Allies group is a growing collection of volunteers and community members from the Amery area who are uniting to raise awareness for racial justice, an end to police brutality and the cultivation of a welcoming and diverse place for all. The group expresses this mission through regular demonstrations, donation drives and community events for solidarity and education.”
July
Downsized ceremony for 2020 Amery grads
COVID-19 took its toll on many things this spring. Graduation ceremonies are just one. While some might see this right of passage as small in the grand scheme of things, for students and those who love them, it is a very big thing.
Graduation at AHS will look quite different this year. Each student was allowed two spectator tickets.
Amery High School principal Josh Gould said he understands this has made things very difficult, especially for split families, but there are safety concerns to consider and he feels lucky the district was able to come up with this solution and pull it off.
Gould said he predicts there will be about 105 graduates participating in the ceremony. “Some kids opted not to take part in the ceremony. Some are out of town with their families. There have been a variety of reasons, including some that just wanted to be done some time ago.”
“When this all went down, I received emails from kids asking us to do whatever we could to make a ceremony possible, to be honest there were a handful of kids who asked if they could just be done,” said Gould.
Next stop WDNR-Stower Trail plan approved
After years of debate and thousands of comments, the fate of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) will now be in the hands of the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources (WDNR).
July’s regular meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors saw a difference of opinion in whether or not a vote to approve the Toole Design Master Plan concerning the trail should remain on the evening’s agenda. Saw board members expressed concern over whether a vote should be made before the new Polk County Trail Advisory group (TAG) is put into place. Ultimately, there were more board members who voted to carry on with the decision and leave the agenda as is.
August
Amery schools gear up for opening
With precautions in place the school district of Amery is trying hard to keep the learning environment safer and keep the doors open for in-person learning.
During August’s regular meeting of the Amery School Board, it was shared that 164 students have chosen the virtual learning option over in-person learning. The question for many has been once students are back in school, how will matters be handled if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The school board approved a chart modeled closely after a chart being used by Hudson School District, which breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by Polk County numbers and positive cases for Amery students and staff.
Schools were in-person until COVID numbers in November saw a switch to remote learning.
Elkin appointed as newest councilperson
A familiar face to many, Eric Elkin has been appointed the newest member of the Amery City Council.
In April Kay Erickson edged out Michael Klopotek for the Alderperson at Large seat, previously held by Kris Vickers. Erickson resigned, leaving the seat vacated. Elkin was appointed by Isakson and the council approved him to hold the remainder of the term.
When asked why he was interested in being on City Council, Elkin replied, “This was something discussed with several people in Amery over the past few years. The time hasn't been right until now, so when Mayor Paul asked me to fill an unexpired term I accepted.”
Elkin said not running for the position; he did not come to it with any preconceived ideas or goals. He said, “I would say that foremost is to listen, learn, and represent the best interests of the community.”
September
City sells building to Raveling for $5,000
During a short eight-minute virtual meeting of the Amery City Council, it was unanimously decided to sell the building that has housed council meetings since 1950.
Mayor Paul Isakson said, “We have an offer for purchase on the City Hall. There are some pros and some cons. The pros are: it goes on the tax roll January 1. The roof gets fixed, we lease back for a dollar until August 31, 2021 and it saves a negative value if there is no sale of this building. To upgrade this building into a new City Hall, according to a SEH study done in 2013 would be 1.6 million dollars, so no one is going to modernize this building. It was going to be $150,000 for a new roof.”
Isakson said the cons included that according to Parks Lakes Land and Realty, the appraised value came in at $115,000. He said that was not a real appraisal, it was just what Parks said it could be worth.
According to City Attorney Paul Mahler, the city does not currently have a policy regarding the sale of public buildings. “As we move forward, we probably should get a City of Amery policy,” Isakson said.
In the motion, it was finally revealed who the mystery buyer was. Van Blaricom said, “I motion we sell the building to Dean Raveling for the fore mentioned price.
Fall Festiday crowns royalty
Coronation was held at Michael Park for Fall Festiday Sept. 19, where the new Amery Royalty court was crowned. Back row L-R: 1st Princess Reese Benware, Miss Amery Diedra Meyer and 2nd Princess/Miss Congeniality Ella Gould. Front row L-R: 3rd Princess Lily Marquand, Little Miss Penelope Gehrman and 4th Princess Rylee Thompson-Ziemer.
October
Fall temps breeze market into indoor space
World-renowned chef Julia Child once said, “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces-just good food from fresh ingredients.”
Organizers of the Amery Farmers Market are seeing to it, that visitors have even more time to take advantage of local grown, fresh fare, by phasing the Soo Line Park summer and early fall staple inside to the Amery Community Center.
Market manager Val Burke said the idea of hosting an indoor Farmers Market first came from Assistant Market Manager Brenda Boe two years ago. “I told her I thought it was great and that I would move heaven and earth to get it done as long as we could find a facility big enough to hold it,” said Burke. After some thought, Burke came up with the Amery Community Center and the Board gave the Farmers Market crew the thumbs up.
Arrest made in six-year Polk County Cold Case
Late January, Polk County Sheriff’s Department set a goal of revisiting an unsolved case that affected Polk County and the Round Lake Community Jan. 11, 2014; the hit-and-run, double fatality that took the lives of Ben Juarez and Rick Cobenais.
Ten months later, that revisit has paid off. Andrew Endres, 32, Randolph, MN. has been charged with two counts of hit and run involving death.
Six years ago, witnesses said Cobenais, concerned over Juarez’s ability to drive, took his car keys. An altercation ensued that spilled into the traffic lanes of County Road E. A truck approached from the north and hit them.
November
Biden projected to be President of the United States
By April Ziemer
Local winners were declared the night of the election. Republican Tom Tiffany won the U.S. House-District 7 race with 251,998 votes over Democrat Tricia Zunker’s 162,724.
In State Senate-District 10, Republican Rob Stafsholdt defeated Democrat Incumbent Patty Schachtner with 61,889 votes over her 41,211.
Republican Gae Magnafici held her seat in State Assembly-28. She won against Democrat Kim Butler 21,646 votes to 12,221.
Saturday November 7, Joe Biden was named President-Elect of the United States, winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania to reach the 270 votes needed to secure a majority in the Electoral College. Biden also won Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona, according to race calls by the Associated Press. President Trump carried Florida, Texas, Ohio and Iowa.
Van Blaricom honored for years of service
“Fire and EMS have always held a special place in my heart,” said Rick Van Blaricom during the November 4 Regular Meeting of the Amery City Council. Van Blaricom, who currently serves as Council President was honored at the start of the meeting after recently announcing his retirement from the Amery Fire Department and Amery EMS.
Nicole Gullickson from the Amery Area EMS presented Van Blaricom with a plaque for his 48 years of service. “He is going to be missed,” she said.
Fire Chief Dale Koehler thanked Van Blaricom for his years of service as well. Van Blaricom served as Fire Chief for 26 years, starting in 1983.
“I have worked with a lot of different people since 1972 who went above and beyond for community service,” said Van Blaricom.
Van Blaricom came to Amery on April 29, 1963 and has been serving the community ever since.
December
Multifamily housing approved for Deronda Street
The well-known Twin Lakes Dairy home on Amery’s Deronda St. has served as a single family home and as a Bed and Breakfast. The last endeavor for the space will see it becoming multiple apartments.
Before rezoning discussion of the property took place at the December 2 meeting of the Amery City Council, Mayor Paul Isakson opened with a few announcements.
Isakson announced the properties of the Amery Dog Park and Soldier’s Field are currently for sale on the City of Amery website. He said signs would be in the ground soon.
Erspamer retiring after years in Amery
“In September 1980, it was with trepidation and hope that I first drove into the City of Amery, pulling a trailer behind my truck,” said Dave Erspamer. As Erspamer enters the new chapter of retirement, he reflected on the past 40 years as an Attorney in Amery.
“I had been offered a job to work with the law firm then known as Cwayna, Novitzke, Byrnes, Gust & Williams. My plan was to work a year for the law firm while my wife, Heidi, finished graduate school at the University of Minnesota and then move to Atlanta, Georgia,” he said.
Erspamer said he had a job waiting in Atlanta when his year was over. “However, after having been subjected to the considerable charms, opportunities and people that make up the City of Amery, I now find myself retiring from the practice of law after having spent 40+ years in Amery. I don’t regret for a minute that I never left for Georgia,” he said.
