Voter turnout in the City of Amery was less than fifty percent. In the city, 1,471 voters appeared on the Poll List before the April 7 election started and the city received 40 new registered voters, totaling 1,511. Out of those, 601 residents cast their votes April 7.
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator, City Clerk-Treasurer and Office Manager for the City of Amery said out of the 601 votes, 332 were done absentee. Of the 269 people who physically visited the polls, 156 used the touch screens and 113 used paper ballots.
Results saw Erin Hosking taking on her third year on the School District of Amery’s Board of Education. She received 1085 votes over Emilie Bremness’s 629.
The unopposed seats saw Amery’s Mayor, Paul Isakson with 460 votes; Alderperson District 1, Rick Van Blaricom with 205 votes and Alderperson District 2, Tim Strohbusch with 233 votes.
Two write-ins were hopeful to become Amery’s newest Alderperson At Large. Kay Erickson took the seat with 57 votes over Mike Klopotek, who received 47 votes.
Chelsea Whitley (unopposed) received 968 votes to remain Municipal Court Judge for Amery, Clear Lake and Clayton.
The Polk County Supervisor Race came out with the following results:
District 1 (Covers the Towns of West Sweden, Clam Falls, Lorain and Mckinley) Brad Olson 411/Michael Noreen 295
District 2 (Covers the Towns of Bone Lake and part of Luck) Doug Route 720
District 3 (Covers the Towns of Sterling, Laketown and part of Eureka) Steven Warndahl 406/Lisa Doerr 391
District 4 (Covers Town and Village of Milltown and Village of Balsam Lake) Chris Nelson 499
District 5 (Covers town of Johnstown, Beaver and Towns and Villages of Clayton and Turtle Lake) Tracy Lablanc 608
District 6 (covers Towns of Balsam Lake, Georgetown and Apple River) Brian R. Masters 462/Mike Miles 304
District 7 (covers Village of Centuria, parts of Towns Eureka and St. Croix Falls) Mike Prichard 726
District 8 (covers City of St. Croix Falls and part of Town of St. Croix Falls) James Edgell 534
District 9 (covers Village of Osceola) Kim O’Connell 620
District 10 (covers Village of Dresser, parts of Towns of Osceola and Garfield) Amy Middleton 482/Tom Magnafici 402
District 11 (covers Town of Lincoln and part of Town of Garfield) Jay Luke 692
District 12 (covers City of Amery) Fran Duncanson 499
District 13 (covers Town and Village of Clear Lake and part of Town of Black Brook) of Russ Arcand 615
District 14 (covers parts of Towns of Black Brook and Alden) John Bonneprise 589
District 15 (covers Town of Farmington and part of Alden) Joe Demulling 819
Winners for State and Federal elections, announce Donald Trump (President of the United States, Republican Party), Joe Biden (President of the United States, Democratic Party) and Jill Karofsky (Justice of the Supreme Court) as the winners in their races. Polk County results actually saw Karofsky’s opponent, Daniel Kelly, receiving 6,339 votes over Karofsky’s 4,834. Statewide though, Karofsky was declared the champion with 856,470 votes over Kelly’s 692,976.
Also, Wisconsin voters approved a State Constitutional Amendment known As Marsy's Law, which is aimed at providing crime victims more rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.