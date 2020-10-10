This year the officer team is coming in with high hopes and wants to make this year the greatest-even given the situations they are in. What is unique about this year's officer team is that there are two presidents who co-ran. The Presidents of this year's officer team are Hannah Elmer and Katherine Elwood. The rest of their officer team is as follows: Vice President- Lucy Curtis, Secretary- Courtney Glenna, Treasurer- Juliana Graff, Reporter- Deidra Meyer, Sentinel- Courtney Stream, Student Advisor- Anarene Evenson, Parliamentarian- Megan Osero and Chaplain- Jonathan Lorsung.

