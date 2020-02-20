For a long time public comments concerning the fate of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) during meetings of the Polk County Board’s Environmental Committee (ESC) usually have usually been about either motorizing the trail or not. Recently another group has rallied to have their voices heard concerning trail usage, a group who would like to see horses allowed on the SSLT.
At the Feb. 12 meeting of the ESC, Toole Design, who was hired as a consultant to assist county staff in the development of a SSLT master plan, gave their Draft Plan review. Shaun Murphy-Lopez gave the Toole presentation regarding different options for the trail that included plans that would include snowmobiles and horse riding to portions the current trail and adding these options to a trail that would run next to the current SSLT.
During a public comment portion of the meeting, Chris Nelson a member of the Polk County board of supervisors, who is not on the ESC was present to share some of his thoughts. “I am glad we are finally here. I have concerns with the process and the equestrian people not being represented. I am very proud that we have horse people here today. I think they will lay out where the equestrian people have been. Clearly it was the equestrian community’s fault for not being organized. I think after today you will here comments that we are organized and that we should have use of the trail. I would hate for the Stower Trail to turn back into a community trail where it is dead-ends and where you are only allowed to go so far in certain directions. It amazes me that train ran down these trails for so many years and now you cannot ride a horse down it? So I hope we do not set precedent that we are going to limit equestrian activities to our trails.”
Nelson also mentioned that he has been in contact with members of the Amish community who would like access to the trail with their buggies. “The buggies leave the same marks as a bicycle would on the trail,” said Nelson.
Bill Moss said, “I am a horse owner and a retired rodeo cowboy who now lives in this area and I am in full support of the trail being opened up to horse riders.”
Sue Locklin said she is an avid horse rider as well as a driver of a sleigh that is pulled by horses. “I have driven on a lot of trails that are shared trails. You cannot make two trails feasible all of the time so you have to share. Horses need to be on groomed trails for sleighing so snowmobile trails are ideal.” She said she would ask that if horses are allowed on the trail with snowmobilers that the horses be given right away. “My horses are very well behaved and I understand it is training on the equestrian end so I understand their needs to be responsibility on both ends,” said Locklin.
Dave Graham, a retired Navy veteran spoke and expressed his support for adding horses to the SSLT. He said he owns a ranch near Milltown that he is in the process of converting the ranch into a nonprofit retreat for veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress. He is currently boarding nine horses and has an equine therapist, but the one thing he needs is a trail for attendees of his ranch to ride on. “Lets do the right thing here and open up this trail for equestrian use,” said Graham.
Paulette Adair, owner of Luck Saddlery and Outfitters spoke in favor of horses on the SSLT. She admitted that horse riders were not well organized last year when it came to making their wishes be known for riding on the trail. She said “We have been working very hard and are much more organized and very excited to contribute to future planning for the Stower Trail. We respectfully ask that the board vote on full equestrian access on the Stower. We believe full access is crucial to our future inclusion on the Polk County trail system. Equestrians should have equal opportunities to the trails.” She also spoke of funding and maintenance options that equestrians can offer to the trail.
Nelson spoke again and said, “Why can’t we share? If we have to spend a little more money on maintenance, a little more grading, a little more signage so be it.” He said he has had conversations with Polk County Sherriff Brent Waak about making sure rules are followed. “The state encourages more user groups on our trails. It was a railroad bed. It was never designed as a walking trail. It was never designed as a bicycle trail and you have allowed a certain group to take this trail over. I am getting kind of tired of hearing a group say everyone else wrecks the trail and I think everyone should be able to use the trail and if the county needs to fund the maintenance then that is what we should be doing. If everyone’s concern is manure, well I do not like walking on trails with dog (expletive) either,” he said.
A group of people attended the meeting in support of snowmobiles being allowed access to the SSLT including Todd Miller from the Polk County Snowmobile and ATV Club. “The main thing I came to talk about is that we having been kicking this issue around for 16 years. The first Master Plan was planned and it was full motorized by the board of supervisors. Then again in 2019 the board passed a resolution to have the Stower Trail open for snowmobiles. History says lets get this thing open for snowmobiles,” said Miller.
There was one public comment in support of leaving the trail as is. Leeann Overman said, “I use the trail for walking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and bird watching so the thought of losing the beauty of the trail by the removal of tree lines actually sickens me. Why people in this room all want to get on the trail is the beauty of the trail itself. In order to make it wide enough for a snowmobile group to use it 12 weeks in the winter really makes me sad. The tree canopy is what really makes this trail beautiful.”
In closing Nelson asked, “Why didn’t we consider removing bicycles off the trail, it seems like we would all get along just fine?” His question was met with laughter from some members of the audience. He then said it seemed as if Toole Design’s Master Draft had all options working around bicycling.
Moving forward, the ESC is slated to meet again Feb. 19, where consideration of public input and recommendation of use alternatives concerning the SSLT will be discussed. Also, it will be taken under consideration to set a public hearing regarding the Master Plan of the SSLT. Once a public hearing takes place, the ESC will consider comments and make any changes they feel necessary to the Master Plan before recommending it to the County Board.
Once the board reviews ESC comments and adopts the plan, it will be sent to the DNR for their review.
To review the current Master Draft by Toole Design, visit https://www.co.polk.wi.us/fpt_ssltmp
