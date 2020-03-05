I recently watched a program on the Reelz channel called Behind Closed Doors-The Brady Bunch. It was part of a series that examines the lives of beloved celebrities through rarely seen footage and interviews with the celebrities themselves along with those who personally knew or worked with them.
For any of you who have been living under a rock since 1969, The Brady Bunch aired from September 26, 1969, to March 8, 1974, on ABC. The series revolves around a large blended family with six children. The show aired for five seasons and, after its cancellation in 1974, went into syndication. While the series was never a critical success or hit series during its original run, it has since become a popular staple in syndication.
The Brady phenomenon led to several television reunions and spin-off series as well as a few big screen movies. In 1997, “Getting Davy Jones” (season three, episode 12) was ranked number 37 on TV Guide’s 100 Greatest Episodes of All-Time.
The episode of Behind Closed Doors I watched about the Brady Bunch contained interviews with Lloyd Schwartz, who produced the series with his father, show creator Sherwood Schwartz. It featured interviews with Christopher Knight (Peter) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).
They looked back at some of the shows most memorable episodes including when Marcia gets hit with a football and when the kids form a singing group.
In the first season, awkward adjustments, gender rivalries, and blended families dominate the stories. In an early episode, Carol tells Bobby that the only “steps” in their household lead to the second floor (in other words, that the family contains no “stepchildren”, only “children”). Thereafter, the episodes focus on typical adjustments such as sibling rivalry, puppy love and responsibility.
I guess my husband and I have what some may call a modern day Brady Bunch. We have four children. I brought two into our family, Josh brought one and together we had a fourth child. Some people refer to this as a “Yours, Mine and Ours” situation, but in our home we do not. They are simply all ours and adored equally.
There are MANY days I feel as if a sitcom could easily be filmed in our home. Although I am not quite sure the episodes would be much like the Brady’s.
There was a morning last week when I was preparing for work and having a bad hair day. Carol Brady was never getting ready for work and although her hair wasn’t my style, it always looked quite nice.
Josh was getting the kids ready for school. Mike Brady never got the kids ready for school. Mr. Brady just stood in the mornings, patiently waiting for Carol to straighten his tie before he headed out to the architecture firm. Josh would never stand and wait for me to straighten his tie because he fears I would try to strangle him with it.
Our little Maverick came running into the kitchen dressed up in an Incredible Hulk costume. When asked why he was wearing that, he replied, “It is almost Easter which means Halloween is right around the corner!”
Josh went to find the appropriate clothes for Mav and while doing so, stepped on a craft project left on the floor. He told our 12-year-old if she didn’t pick up her things, he would throw them in the trash. She replied that she would sue him. He chuckled and responded that he would counter-sue her for back rent for all the years we have been paying her way. While picking up her project, she shrieked back that he didn’t have a legal leg to stand on.
Meanwhile our oldest interrupted my hair styling asking for ten dollars to pay a school art fee. I told her to go ask Dad. She came back ten minutes later and asked for ten dollars. I said, “I told you to go ask Dad.” She explained that she had and he gave it to her, but now that she had her outstanding art fee, she was eligible to buy a parking pass and dad only had 10 bucks on him so she needed another ten from me for parking.
Next, she asked what was for dinner. I said spaghetti. She whined we have spaghetti ALL OF THE TIME. I told her to go ask Alice to make pork chops and applesauce. “Who?” she asked. I told her I was referring to the Brady Bunch where Alice makes pork chops for dinner to UNCOMPLAINING kids. She reminded me that we do not have a housekeeper/cook and she also reminded me that she thinks I am SOOOO WEIRD.
This is my life folks. I do not even need a hotshot Hollywood producer to create an episode and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
