Fall Festiday crowns royalty

Coronation was held at Michael Park for Fall Festiday Sept. 19 were the new Amery Royalty court was crowned. Back row L-R: 1st Princess Reese Benware, Miss Amery Diedra Meyer and 2nd Princess/Miss Congeniality Ella Gould. Front row L-R: 3rd Princess Lily Marquand, Little Miss Penelope Gehrman and 4th Princess Rylee Thompson-Ziemer. For more Fall Festiday photos, see Section C.

 Pam Humpal | Amery Free Press

