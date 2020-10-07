2020-2021 Amery FFA Chapter Officer Team

New elected Amery FFA Officers shown above L-R: Katherine Elwood, Diedra Meyer, Jonathan Lorsung, Courtney Stream, Hannah Elmer, Anarene Evenson, Megan Osero, Courtney Glenna and Juliana Graff. See additional photos on page 13.

 Megan Novak

